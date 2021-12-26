'Just tell the truth, no matter how brutal,' say researchers

Two people in separate parts of the Fredericksburg region are shedding light on a painful part of the past: the execution of Black men, one at a makeshift gallows behind a courthouse and the other at the hands of an angry mob.

Cindy Miller in King George County and Reginald Carter Jr., who grew up in Essex County, don’t know each other. They’re generations apart, represent different races and bring vastly different backgrounds to the table.

But both seek the same thing.

“Just tell the truth, no matter how brutal, just tell the truth,” said Carter, who sought out and paid for a highway marker to educate others about Essex County’s only documented lynching. “That’s the only way we can tell the story, if we address it. It’s OK if you feel saddened by it because that’s only natural, but just tell the story.”

Miller and Carter have researched the history of two men who suffered similar fates in the segregated South after being accused of raping white women. Thomas Washington was lynched in Essex in 1896 and Gabriel Battaile was hanged in 1906 from a makeshift gallows behind the old King George courthouse while hundreds watched.