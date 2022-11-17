Kayaker uncovers landfill remnants in Colonial Beach

James Hall retired earlier this year and bought a waterfront mobile home in Colonial Beach where he savors life on Monroe Creek.

“I am surrounded by gorgeous views,” he said, looking out from the sliding glass doors in his bedroom.

From his vantage point, he sees bald eagles fly over regularly. In fact, one took to the air as soon as a Free Lance–Star reporter and photographer arrived at his Westmoreland County home.

A clutch of swans hatched from a nearby nest this spring and Hall jokes they “need a runway like a 747” to take off. He marvels at the sound their wing tips make as they thump against the water, working up momentum to lift their 20- or 30-pound bodies in the air.

But as Hall, 69, has followed the winding curves of Monroe Creek—which feeds into the bigger Monroe Bay and eventually the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay—he’s come across an eyesore and potential health hazard.

In the more shallow parts of the creek, banks are embedded with glass bottles of various shapes and sizes. Some once held soda, pickles or liquid cleaners; they’re brown, blue and white with wide mouths, jug handles or jagged edges.

Farther downstream are heaps of rusting metal, carcasses of old appliances, cylinders that probably contained propane as well as paint cans tossed to the ground. There’s even a couple decrepit vehicles on the taller banks, their grills and frames poking through the underbrush.

From a kayak in the creek, it’s hard to see everything that lurks along the banks.

“It makes me sick to look at it,” Hall said as he pointed out the piles. “I couldn’t in good faith ignore it because I got kids, grandkids, neighbors, everybody comes out here.”

Hall hasn’t kept quiet about his discovery. He’s asked questions of longtime residents, filed a formal complaint with Westmoreland County and talked with Robin Schick, mayor of Colonial Beach.

Here’s the situation: Back in the day, the town operated a landfill, not far from the creek and the site of James Monroe’s birthplace, said Norm Risavi, who’s been Westmoreland’s county administrator for 30 years.

The makeshift dump hasn’t been used in his time, but before the days of strict environmental regulations and lined landfills, people drove out to a remote location and threw out their trash. Hall believes they probably started at the edge of Monroe Creek and worked their way back. Old-timers have told him they remember visiting the landfill up to 70 years ago.

Over time, some of the waste settled into the ground. As the creekbanks eroded, the embedded bottles surfaced.

In mid-October, Hall shared his concerns about the trash and possible water contamination with Westmoreland’s land-use office. He spoke with three people in the next two weeks, then contacted the newspaper when he didn’t get a follow-up call.

Risavi checked with his staff after the newspaper reached out to him, and he contacted Hall. Hall invited him to take a ride in a kayak and see for himself—just as he showed newspaper staff—but Risavi is recovering from a knee injury and couldn’t risk a boat ride.

The two determined that the trash Hall has seen was part of the landfill and is on 27 acres owned by the Town of Colonial Beach.

A Westmoreland ordinance allows it to notify landowners who have piles of trash on their property. If they don’t comply and clean up the mess, the county will do so and add the cost to the person’s tax bill, Risavi said. But because the town is exempt from taxes, as are all local governments, the ordinance doesn’t apply in this case, he added.

The same day he met with Hall, Risavi reached out to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to see if there are grants that might help the town with the cleanup. A DEQ official is making arrangements to tour the property, Risavi said on Wednesday.

“This is not something a few thousand dollars is gonna fix,” he said.

He also contacted an engineering firm to take water samples of the area. Like Hall, he’s concerned about what could be there. Past samples in Monroe Bay showed polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, Risavi said. They are highly carcinogenic chemical compounds, formerly used in industrial and consumer products. Their production was banned in 1979 by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“I think the important thing is to do some sampling and get a clear picture of what if any contaminants are there,” Risavi said. “I know in the past, we questioned whether or not some of that could be leaching from that old landfill. It’s hard to tell what was thrown in there.”

Schick, Colonial Beach’s mayor, said she’s familiar with some of the trash Hall has discovered but hasn’t been farther back into Monroe Creek where the bigger piles are. About a decade ago, she and Mitzi Saffos, owner of Colonial Beach Brewing, started a local Save the Bay campaign in Colonial Beach because of their mutual concern about water quality.

The two arranged for Marine groups to come and attack some of the mess in Monroe Creek. They focused on the area across from the Monroe Bay Mobile Home Park where Hall lives. The Marines worked from their kayaks and tossed bottles and other trash they dislodged into a pontoon boat.

The day-long effort yielded a lot of junk and workers got muddy hands and boots, but barely made a dent.

“We felt a little bit defeated because there was still so much more to do,” Schick said.

In subsequent years, she said the Save the Bay campaign has focused on more accessible areas.

Schick mentioned that there’s some question about property lines, old records and who owns what, but that it’s pointless to quibble about those details.

“We need to be doing everything we can do to protect our ecosystem here because we are vitally dependent on it, our economy is dependent on it, our food is dependent on it,” she said. “We want to have clean waterways and healthy fisheries.”

Westmoreland officials also contacted Schick after Hall and Risavi met. There’s talk of collaborating on another living shoreline project similar to what the county and town did on Robin Grove Lane, “another place that had dumping issues a long time ago,” Schick said.

The project included DEQ grants and engineering help from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

While it’s not clear if a similar cleanup and oyster restoration project would work at Monroe Creek, one thing is obvious: Hall won’t let the piles of trash ruin the retirement home he’s come to love.

Like some of the bottles he’s discovered, Hall was broken when he moved to the water after divorce left him estranged from three of his seven children. As he got to know his older neighbors, he started “driving Miss Daisy,” taking four women and two men to medical appointments or grocery shopping.

He thought that was God’s purpose in moving him to Monroe Creek, but when he saw the piles of trash along the water, he picked up a secondary cause.

“This here is a like a mission now,” Hall said. “I can’t let this go until it’s cleaned up.”