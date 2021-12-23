King George cashing in on state, federal grants and funding opportunities

Supervisor Cathy Binder saw many parents and grandparents at the park, especially when other activities were closed because of the virus. Some sat in their vehicles when it became too hot.

“I think it’s really important that we give our citizens a place to get out of the sun or have a picnic at that lovely park and go look at the garden and maybe look at it while they’re at the pavilion,” she said.

BOATS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Just as the pandemic spurred more park visitors, it also resulted in more recreation seekers on the county’s rivers and waterways—and that’s led to more calls for rescue assistance and law enforcement officers. Fire Chief David Moody and Sheriff Chris Giles found grants to help their departments get their own boats on the water.