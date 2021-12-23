King George cashing in on state, federal grants and funding opportunities

Between state grants and federal funds already received, money proposed in the outgoing governor’s budget and the application for grants from other national groups, King George County is looking to apply millions of dollars to some of its needs, ranging from broadband service and wastewater treatment to new park facilities and equipment for first responders.
Here’s a look at some of the money heading King George’s way.
BROADBAND GRANT
The Northern Neck Planning District Commission and All Points Broadband recently received $3.1 million as part of the 2022 round of Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, or VaTI, grants. The funds are among about $20 million in state and federal grants and local dollars designated to bring a regional fiber-optic-cable-to-the-home broadband network to King George, Lancaster and Northumberland counties.
The project will bring high-speed internet to 3,411 unserved locations in the localities. It’s a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to fully and finally bridge the digital divide,” said Jimmy Carr, CEO of All Points Broadband.
The partnership includes the localities, Northern Neck commission and several utility companies. Dominion Energy will deploy middle-mile fiber on existing utility poles which All Points Broadband will use to connect customers to the internet.
“This latest grant has made the seemingly impossible possible and is a testament to the strength of this collaborative effort,” said Brad Hicks, Dominion’s president and CEO.
With it also comes “renewed constituent interest in our regional broadband project,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Annie Cupka. On a related note, she asked the county attorney on Tuesday to look into its franchise agreement with broadband provider Atlantic Broadband, and the issue of how many people the company has working on site.
“We continue to receive complaints—and there are a lot on social media—about poor customer service and outage concerns,” Cupka said.
CLEAN WATER FUNDS
In his outgoing budget, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed almost $286 million as part of historic funding for the Chesapeake Bay, clean water infrastructure and conserving the state’s natural resources.
Of that total, $16 million is earmarked for the King George County Service Authority.
“I know you’re never in favor of earmarks if it’s somebody else that’s getting it, but man, when you get one directed toward you, you’re the biggest advocate,” said Chris Miller, King George’s county administrator and the acting director of the Service Authority.
If the money remains in the budget, King George would use the lion’s share on decommissioning two of its oldest and most decrepit wastewater treatment plants, at Purkins Corner and Oakland Park.
Two years ago, consultants said the plants were reaching the ends of their useful lives and that taking them out of service—and rerouting waste to the Hopyard facility, which has remained under-capacity—would cost about $15 million.
Miller said on Tuesday that there were other projects identified in the governor’s budget for King George’s use, but that putting lines in place to send the wastewater from its two oldest plants to Hopyard would allow the Service Authority to “begin the process of really taking care of some of our problematic wastewater needs.”
He thanked Virginia Sen. Richard Stuart (R-Stafford) who helped target the funds for King George.
RALPH BUNCHE SCHOOL
Cupka, the county’s former grant writer, continues to keep her eyes peeled for more funding opportunities, especially for the aging Ralph Bunche High School. On Tuesday, she alerted the board about an offering from the African–American Cultural Heritage Action Fund from National Trust for Historic Preservation, which does not require any matching funds from a locality.
The county will submit a letter of intent by mid-January, asking for up to $150,000 toward electrical improvements. The money could be spent on upgrading or replacing existing lines and creating capacity to extend new ones if the building is expanded later, said county engineer Travis Quesenberry.
Six months ago, the county got $500,000 from the National Park Service’s African–American Civil Rights Grant program to replace the school roof.
CEDELL BROOKS PARK
King George is getting $5.2 million through the American Rescue Plan, the federal act designed to help replace some funds local governments lost as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the money is primarily spent on supporting the public health response to the crisis or paying for mitigation efforts—such as extra cleaning needed or Plexiglas partitions between customers and employees at government offices—funds also can be used for other projects.
Like a picnic pavilion at Cedell Brooks Park.
Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved $40,000 of ARP money, along with funds from its capital improvement plan and Parks and Recreation’s activity fund, to build a 60-foot by 30-foot pavilion where families can enjoy a picnic or find shade from the summer sun.
Supervisor Cathy Binder saw many parents and grandparents at the park, especially when other activities were closed because of the virus. Some sat in their vehicles when it became too hot.
“I think it’s really important that we give our citizens a place to get out of the sun or have a picnic at that lovely park and go look at the garden and maybe look at it while they’re at the pavilion,” she said.
BOATS FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Just as the pandemic spurred more park visitors, it also resulted in more recreation seekers on the county’s rivers and waterways—and that’s led to more calls for rescue assistance and law enforcement officers. Fire Chief David Moody and Sheriff Chris Giles found grants to help their departments get their own boats on the water.
In the case of the fire and rescue boat, “not one penny of local tax dollars will go to support it,” Moody said in October. The county’s Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management cobbled together several grants from state fire and emergency medical services to total $116,502. The new boat will be designed for maritime rescues and have a 500 gallon-per-minute pumper for fire suppression. The pump can be used in rural areas, where there’s access to a river but no fire hydrants, Moody said, and it can be used on both the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers.
While there’s no perfect boat, said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, a former law enforcement officer who runs a marina in Dahlgren, the new fire and rescue craft “is a heck of a rig.”
A new boat to be purchased by the Sheriff’s Office will allow deputies to patrol the Potomac River, particularly around Fairview Beach where increased traffic on the water sometimes results in more disturbances, Giles said. His agency received a $185,836 Port Security Grant from the Department of Homeland Security to purchase a marine patrol boat. The county must contribute $61,945 in matching funds, which will come from the county’s capital improvement budget.
The same night in late October that the supervisors approved the grant funds for the patrol boat, they heard complaints from several Fairview Beach residents, both about the burgeoning number of boats on the water during summertime weekends and the noise generated from the nearby restaurant, Rick’s on the River. They asked county officials to change the noise ordinance to cut down on the sounds of music, particularly bass, coming through their windows.
Peggy Myruski said her home is close to the water so there’s “nothing but air” between it, the restaurant’s music and the “100-plus boaters there on the weekends.
“A weekend at our house is not a pleasant experience,” she said. “We are literally prisoners in our own homes on the weekends because it is so loud.”
County officials told residents they are reviewing all their ordinances. Having an increased police presence on the water, with the new patrol boat, might help reduce some of the complaints, Miller said.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425