King George seeks grant to shore up historic Ralph Bunche school

King George County officials are seeking a National Park Service grant to help restore Ralph Bunche High School, and they have the ringing endorsement of two groups associated with efforts to preserve the facility’s history.
Annie Cupka, who represents the at-large district on the King George Board of Supervisors, recently summoned her previous experience as the county’s grant writer. She shared information with board members and got unanimous consensus for the county to apply for the Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Fund.
Its mission seems to mirror King George’s efforts to highlight the role Ralph Bunche played in desegregation. The high school was built as a direct result of a 1947 court case that challenged Virginia’s segregation policy after a federal judge ruled the state had to provide “separate but equal” facilities for whites and blacks.
Black students from King George graduated from the school between 1949 and 1968, then the building served other purposes over the decades before closing. In recent years, it’s fallen into disrepair due to a leaky roof that’s also caused mold problems.
But it’s got good bones, as builders would say, and county officials hope they can get up to $500,000 through the grant to fix the roof. The program does not require a local match of funds and has $15.5 million available to help projects and properties that “document, interpret, and preserve the sites and stories of the full history of the African American struggle to gain equal rights as citizens and the transatlantic slave trade,” according to the website.
Supervisors enthusiastically endorsed the idea, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused economic hardships.
“We need to take advantage of something like this to address our current infrastructure, given that tax dollars are stretched, and we are facing a recession,” said Supervisor Jeff Bueche. “We need to maintain that building, and I think this is a great avenue to go down.”
Supervisor Cathy Binder, a history major, agreed that no matter how the school may be used in the future, “we need to shore up that building and get the mold mitigated.”
Support Local Journalism
Both the Ralph Bunche Alumni Association and the board of the Ralph Bunche Arts and Humanities Center support the county’s effort to acquire grant money.
“We are indeed thrilled,” said Claudette Jordon, president of the alumni group. In a letter to members, she said how grateful the association is to the supervisors for pursuing the opportunity.
The board of the Ralph Bunche Arts and Humanities Center, known as RBAHC, emailed a collective response to questions about its progress to revitalize the former school.
In May 2019, the RBAHC, a newly formed nonprofit, offered to step forward and raise $6 million needed to restore the school after previous efforts were unsuccessful. A video on its website details the board’s mission to provide a variety of art classes and training, include a gallery that honors the contributions of local African Americans and to provide an outdoor amphitheater for performances and festivals.
The RBAHC wanted to enter into an agreement with the county, but members of the alumni association were opposed to it. They unanimously issued what Jordon described as a “vote of no confidence,” believing the new group, headed by Dahlgren resident Marsha Stonehill, didn’t have the needed experience or background to pull off the project. Stonehill is the wife of Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, who was not on the board when the supervisors approved the agreement with RBAHC.
The county put measures in place that the RBAHC has to meet before King George turns the property over to the group. Chief among the requirements is raising $6 million in three years.
The RBAHC said this week that fundraising had been put on hold because of the pandemic, but the group has been working with the county to finalize the agreement. RBAHC members developed a list of foundations and philanthropists they will ask for donations. The group has been accepted into a global network for fundraising and they are discussing a documentary and possible grants through the Virginia Humanities and Community Foundation. They have also recruited “multiple experts” to serve as advisors and volunteers who will provide their expertise and support, according to the RBAHC email.
Group members had scheduled several speaking engagements before COVID-19 and “gained $10,000 in cash and stock toward the project,” the RBAHC said.
Learn more about the plans at rbahc.org.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!