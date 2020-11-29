King George seeks grant to shore up historic Ralph Bunche school

The RBAHC wanted to enter into an agreement with the county, but members of the alumni association were opposed to it. They unanimously issued what Jordon described as a “vote of no confidence,” believing the new group, headed by Dahlgren resident Marsha Stonehill, didn’t have the needed experience or background to pull off the project. Stonehill is the wife of Supervisor Jeff Stonehill, who was not on the board when the supervisors approved the agreement with RBAHC.

The county put measures in place that the RBAHC has to meet before King George turns the property over to the group. Chief among the requirements is raising $6 million in three years.

The RBAHC said this week that fundraising had been put on hold because of the pandemic, but the group has been working with the county to finalize the agreement. RBAHC members developed a list of foundations and philanthropists they will ask for donations. The group has been accepted into a global network for fundraising and they are discussing a documentary and possible grants through the Virginia Humanities and Community Foundation. They have also recruited “multiple experts” to serve as advisors and volunteers who will provide their expertise and support, according to the RBAHC email.