King George supervisor doesn't want to choose 'between Jesus and this board'

Elected officials often face difficult choices, but King George County Supervisor T.C. Collins presented a dilemma not usually heard in government discussions.

“I don’t think it’s fair to make me have to choose between Jesus and this board,” he said during Tuesday’s board meeting.

A former State Police officer who joined the board in January, Collins has mentioned that he attends Bible study on Wednesday nights. He asked the board last month to avoid mid-week meetings because, earlier this year, he missed many Bible lessons because budget work sessions seemed to fall on every Wednesday.

When county officials this week discussed a time they might gather to go over possible changes to tax ordinances, the majority selected the best option as Wednesday, Oct. 5. Collins wouldn’t accept that there weren’t other days available and was told three times by Chairman Jeff Stonehill—who apologized for the scheduling conflict—that Oct. 5 was the date most people preferred.

Collins called it ironic, told fellow members “you’re basically excluding me from this work session” and wondered why anyone would even consider holding a meeting on a Wednesday when he’s made it clear he’s not available.

“Can you give me a reasonable explanation why you would have an event come up and schedule it for when someone has an engagement already?” Collins asked. “My event was scheduled before this event.”

Supervisor Cathy Binder tried to smooth things over.

“I understand, but we all make sacrifices,” she said. “My daughter played a basketball game tonight and I’m here at this board meeting.”

Stonehill told Collins that “we try to work around your Wednesdays,” but “those are just unfortunate circumstances that you have to give up things like the rest of us.”

“I’m not gonna give up Jesus,” Collins said.

All Stonehill could say at first was “OK,” then he added that the board would try to do better in the future.

“It’s not like you’re doing better in the future because it’s already occurred over and over again. And I’m done,” Collins said, turning off his microphone.

But he wasn’t. Moments later, he asked for a full transcription of the meeting, not the usual minutes, although the minutes do provide a word-for-word breakdown of what’s said. Also, the meetings are videotaped and streamed live over the county’s YouTube channel, then available for viewing the following day.

Fellow members agreed to provide Collins a transcript but didn’t go along with his demand to pass a motion that no votes would be taken at the work session.

County Attorney Kelly Lackey said work sessions are primarily for fact-finding, but Collins wanted the extra assurance that nothing would be decided in his absence. No one seconded his motion and it died.