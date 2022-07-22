King George's Confederate monument may move this fall

Two years ago this month, David Jones, a white resident of King George, asked county leaders to address their plans to move a Confederate memorial “to a graveyard where it belongs as opposed to allowing it to remain in the heart of our county as an insult to all Black citizens.”

After many meetings in which members of the public voiced their agreement with Jones as well as their opposition to moving what they deemed a piece of county history, King George officials this week said the move will take place in September.

On Tuesday, Vic Mason, King George’s circuit court clerk, reported that he’d met with Clive Diaz, CEO of Stratified Inc., a Washington civil engineering firm hired to do the job. Stratified will be paid $38,000 to move the 24-foot obelisk from the courthouse lawn to Historyland Memorial Park off U.S. 301.

Diaz had suggested making the move on a Thursday and Mason objected. That’s a busy court day, Mason said, and having a crane on the lawn would be disruptive, both to court proceedings and parking.

He asked if the move could take place on a weekend and Diaz agreed to do so, for the same price, Mason said. While in town, Diaz also met with Megan Pitts, the county’s procurement manager, and David Storke, owner of Historyland. The group visited the memorial park so Diaz could get his bearings on where the memorial will be placed, Pitts said.

“He seems committed to making sure that the move is in the most respectful way possible,” she told members of the King George Board of Supervisors. “He was very concerned about the possibility of remains under the ground where the heavy equipment will be and Mr. Storke reassured him there are not (any). Seems like it will go pretty smoothly.”

Those who have asked for the monument to be relocated probably would not describe the process leading up to the move that way.

“It’s been a long, hard battle, I tell ya,” Wayne Bushrod, president of the King George chapter of the NAACP, said in May when the supervisors approved the paperwork to make the action official.

At that time, county officials thought the relocation would take place in a matter of weeks, but supply and manpower issues seemingly have impacted all aspects of work schedules.

David Jones, who’s well-known in King George for his work on the Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail, brought up the Confederate memorial during summer 2020. While the nation dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests were being held across the country in the wake of the May death of George Floyd. He was a Black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Communities in Virginia, and across the South, grappled with what to do with statues honoring the Confederacy. While those monuments were torn down or defaced in other places, King George residents asked instead for the county’s memorial to be moved to a private location where those interested could visit it.

Bushrod regularly pointed out to the supervisors that the monument was an “atrocious reminder” of an unjust period of American history—and that it gave the appearance that people of color would not receive fair treatment inside the courthouse.

However, others, including the King George Historical Society, stressed that it memorialized those who had served, not the issue of slavery.

“It saddens me to see the history of this country erased,” Steve Davis, a county resident, said last year, adding that modern-day residents won’t be able to teach about injustices to the African–American community if all traces of its existence are gone. “How can we find our way in the future if we don’t know where we’ve come from?”

King George officials also spent months trying to determine how the monument, dedicated by the Ladies Memorial Association of King George County in 1869 to pay tribute to those who had served in the Confederacy, eventually ended up on the courthouse lawn. No clear title or owner was found and the county later sought public input on how to proceed.

The split vote to move the memorial, in November 2021, reflected the divisiveness of the issue. Supervisor Cathy Binder is active with the King George Historical Society, whose members wanted the memorial to stay in place, and she preferred a referendum to let the voters decide. Former Supervisor Jeff Bueche wanted the Confederate memorial and other monuments to be moved as a unit, not piecemeal.

They both voted against the move while three other supervisors—Annie Cupka, Richard Granger and Jeff Stonehill—voted to move it to Historyland, where Storke offered both the space and the monument’s upkeep at no charge to the county.

Private residents have donated $10,000 toward the cost of the removal and the remaining money will come from the county’s tourism fund. That money represents taxes people pay on meals and lodging, not real estate or personal property taxes, and can only be used for activities that generate tourism or visits to the county.

Tourism funds also will be used for signs directing visitors along the Civil War Trail to the county’s monument to the Confederacy at Historyland.

The monument will be placed in the back of the cemetery, near the woodline and a small family cemetery from the 1800s that was relocated there, Storke said. He was involved with a similar move, in relocating a Confederate statue from the Caroline County courthouse to a private cemetery. Residents and county employees joined together to move it themselves, to save money, and Storke said “it was the most positive thing I’ve been a part of.”

He offered use of Historyland in the spirit of being a “peacemaker,” hoping the placement would be a good resolution for all those concerned about the monument.