Man hospitalized after being shot by Spotsylvania deputy

A Spotsylvania County man was hospitalized after being shot by a county deputy early Wednesday, authorities said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said Isaiah L. Brown, 32, was being treated at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Spotsylvania sheriff’s deputies went to the 12200 block of Catharpin Road at 3:18 a.m. in response to a 911 call regarding a domestic altercation. A deputy, whose name has not been released, encountered Brown in the roadway walking away from his residence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coffey said the deputy attempted to talk to Brown and fired his service weapon during that exchange. Coffey said the deputy immediately gave medical aid after shooting Brown, but did not say what led the deputy to fire a shot.

Virginia State Police took over the investigation at the request of the Sheriff’s Office, and a portion of Catharpin Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Coffey said that once state police finish the investigation, the results will be turned over to a special prosecutor for review.

LaBravia Jenkins, commonwealth’s attorney in Fredericksburg, will serve as the special prosecutor in this case, Coffey said.