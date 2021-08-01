New supporters boost Fredericksburg's Peace In Da Paint festival

When Kisha Turner and Kentrale Washington set out to organize Peace In Da Paint nine years ago, the community event was designed to allow Fredericksburg youth and young adults the opportunity to settle any differences on the basketball court instead of turning to violence.
Turner and Washington typically plan four to five months in advance as they arrange for volunteers and donations. They fill in the gaps wherever needed and were often exhausted afterward.
But at the event this past Saturday at W.L. Harris Playground in Mayfield, Turner said she could finally exhale.
That’s because monetary support from the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority and Mary Washington Healthcare helped ease the burden.
Turner and Washington said it was encouraging to see the Rappahannock Area Health District on hand to offer 60-plus COVID-19 vaccinations. The EDA had a vendor’s table explaining its InvestFXBG initiative to a previously unreached demographic.
Fredericksburg Schools Superintendent Marci Catlett was present wearing a T-shirt supporting equity and inclusion. The Fredericksburg Police Department entered a hoops team to compete against youth for the first time.
Washington said the new community partnerships “really mean a lot.”
“It means that change has come,” Washington said. “It means that we’re all working together as one for the same dream, for the same vision—to make everyone happy, peaceful and in the words of Fredericksburg, a lovable place. It’s looking really, really good right now.”
More than 400 were on hand for the event on Saturday. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, snacks and drinks were provided. There were giveaways of bicycles and school supplies.
There were also food vendors, a video game truck, two car raffles, a Black Voters Matter informational table hosted by #Enough and several other merchants.
A DJ provided music while five basketball games took place.
Fredericksburg Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. served as MC.
“It’s like a family reunion,” Turner said.
Frye ribbed the five police officers who dropped the first game of the day by a score of 36-31. Police officer Joseph Porter said despite the outcome, it was an “awesome” experience to interact with youth.
Porter said Washington contacted him two weeks ago about the department entering a team for the first time, and he scrambled to find five players. Porter said the officers now have to practice and get in better shape to chase around youngsters on the court. He said hopefully there will be other opportunities to use hoops as a tool for community policing.
“It’s just a very rewarding feeling,” Porter said. “The kids loosened up. You’ll see as you walk around now that we played, they’ll interact with you more. It lets everybody know that we’re equal. So it’s definitely a great feeling.”
It was a new experience for the EDA, as well.
Washington presented the group an award for its sponsorship and participation.
Secretary Mitzi Brown said the EDA learned during the pandemic that its message wasn’t reaching minority communities. She noted its InvestFXBG program offers small businesses in the city low-interest loans with better terms than banks. The EDA is hoping more minorities take advantage of the program.
“We’re serving the downtown business community really well, but we weren’t getting into the minority communities and the non-English speaking communities very well,” Brown said. “So this opportunity came up and we jumped on it.”
RAHD officials were hoping to reach a younger and more diverse demographic when it agreed to do on-site vaccinations at the event. In the first hour, seven people received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. They’ll have to return to the RAHD for the second dose.
Kelley Gaske, the department’s Medical Reserve Corps Coordinator, said the Pfizer vaccine was chosen for Saturday because it is permissible to be used on kids as young as 12.
Gaske was joined by the department’s new director, Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo.
“We usually do little sad, sterile clinics,” Gaske said. “This is joyful. Everyone is so happy to be here. It’s such a great atmosphere.”
Turner said the idea of Peace In Da Paint was also motivated by the Black Arts Festival that she and others her age attended as youth at the Original Walker–Grant School.
Lateefah Muhammad, who was one of the organizers of the since-discontinued festival, said it’s heartwarming to see the next generation give back. She said there’s no doubt youth that were present Saturday will be motivated to pay it forward as the city builds its “cultural wealth.”
“It’s a growth in consciousness where the children actually learn to give back,” Muhammad said. “So it’s an honor to see our children and grandchildren keeping the same focus we had of bringing our families together, bringing cultures together, promoting peace and demonstrating that we know how to take care of one another.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526