Nonprofit: American shad on brink of collapse in James River

NORFOLK—American shad, often referred to as the “founding fish” for its historical and cultural significance, is on the verge of collapsing in the James River, according to an organization that has been tracking the fish for years.

The fish’s population levels are now the lowest ever recorded, The Virginian-Pilot reports, citing the James River Association’s State of the James report, which is released every two years.

“It really is pretty dire,” Association CEO Bill Street told the newspaper. “It’s something that’s alarming to us. We don’t want to lose American shad and all that it has represented.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shad’s population has been dropping for decades due to dams blocking the 340-mile river, the rise in population of invasive catfish, which eat young fish, and the prevalence of fishing in the river.

Street told The Virginian-Pilot that the shad’s population is threatened throughout its habitat along the Atlantic Ocean but the problem is particularly bad in the James. The fish population has rebounded in similar rivers such as the Potomac and Rappahannock.