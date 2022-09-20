 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northern Neck seeks ideas for nation's 250th birthday

Representatives from historic sites, tourism organizations, businesses and members of the public recently gathered at an open house in Warsaw with the Northern Neck 250 coalition to discuss ideas to commemorate the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

Among the themes mentioned were ways to tell the story of the Northern Neck’s “power of place” with its historic sites that are important to the American story, according to a news release.

Those gathered also discussed “We the People” and the way diverse ideas about democracy create both tension and growth in society; the ongoing “American experiment” of democracy; and the preservation and commemoration of the natural and cultural landscape since the days of the American revolution.

The coalition is interested in ideas from the public about ways to commemorate the celebration in 2026.

Those who want to contribute their notions can complete a form online at nnk250.us or call 804/333-1919.

