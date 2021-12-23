ODU study: Virginia's smaller metros being left behind

NORFOLK—Economists at Old Dominion University say some of Virginia’s smaller metropolitan areas are being left behind as the state’s population and economic activity continues to shifts toward major metropolitan areas.

The university in Norfolk released its annual State of the Commonwealth Report this week. It’s coming out just weeks before Virginia’s new governor takes office and the state’s General Assembly convenes.

The good news in the report is that more tourists are expected to return in 2022 as coronavirus vaccination rates rise. But the report also said that agriculture and mining are waning in importance. Also, some smaller metro areas are growing slower in terms of population and income.

The report frames a question for Virginia’s decision makers: How will the state spur economic growth outside the so-called urban crescent of Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads?

The report recommends more investments in education and infrastructure as well as more broadband access.