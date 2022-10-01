Outdoor groups seek delay of old Nice Bridge demolition

Several groups of outdoor enthusiasts in Maryland and Virginia, including one based in King George County, have filed a federal lawsuit asking that the demolition of the historic Harry W. Nice Bridge be delayed until it’s shown that the action would comply with environmental laws.

On Wednesday, the Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Dahlgren Railroad Trail Association and Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club filed the lawsuit, asking for an injunction and temporary restraining order. The groups seek to prevent the Maryland Transportation Authority from demolishing the old bridge over the Potomac River until the MDTA and federal agencies demonstrate compliance with environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act, according to a news release.

Since July 2020, the Maryland authority has been working on a replacement for the span, officially called the Gov. Harry Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge. The $463 million project doubles vehicle capacity with four lanes instead of two and includes a median between the lanes and wider shoulders, according to the project's website. It also has a 135-foot clearance to allow tall ships to pass.

What the website doesn’t include in the description of the new bridge, scheduled for completion in coming months, is a path for pedestrians and bicyclists because that idea was dropped three years ago. And that’s part of the reason behind the lawsuit from the outdoor enthusiasts. They maintain that Maryland’s transportation authority promised a bike path, separated from vehicular traffic by a barrier, and that this provision was used to justify the demolition of the existing bridge, according to the filing.

However, MDTA removed the separate bike path from the plan, reduced the shoulder width from 12 feet to 2 feet and “suggested that people using bicycles could mix with traffic on the new bridge,” states the news release. “MDTA’s solution bans pedestrians completely.”

David Brickley, president of the Dahlgren group and a former member of the Virginia House of Delegates, said “in this age, it is inconceivable that a major new bridge traversing two states crossing the Potomac River would not have bicycle and pedestrian facilities, especially since the bridge will be used for a century.”

He added: “That lack of foresight can be solved by converting the existing bridge into a world-class walking and bicycling attraction.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the Maryland Transportation Authority is considering the use of explosives to remove portions of the old bridge and the impact of that plan—and “filling the bottom of the Potomac River with tons of cement and asphalt … appears largely unknown.”

One of the endangered species in the Potomac that might be affected is the short-nosed sturgeon, the lawsuit stated, asking that demolition be halted until the impact on all marine life is examined.

In July, three Maryland legislators—Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny Hoyer—asked for an independent study to see if the old bridge, which opened in 1941, could be repurposed for recreational usage. The MDTA responded that it was too expensive to maintain, as a 2015 study estimated almost $50 million in costs over a 30-year period.

James Ports Jr., chairman of the MDTA, spelled out safety concerns and cost issues in a four-page response to the legislators. In recent years, governments on either side of the Potomac River have asked Maryland officials about using all of the bridge as a bike and pedestrian path or part of it for use by fishermen.

But after further review, both Charles County, Maryland, and King George County “chose note to pursue retaining the existing bridge due to the future facility maintenance costs,” Ports wrote in the response.

He also noted physical challenges including tying in roadways that have been realigned to connect to the new bridge. Under the new bridge plan, portions of roads and the bridge are designated for removal to accommodate the new roadway slopes, Ports wrote.

For those reasons and more, he maintained that keeping the old bridge was not an option and that Maryland would proceed with the approved plan to demolish the existing bridge and use materials for enhancing the habitat of artificial reefs.

William Niedringhaus, president of the Potomac Heritage Trail Association, said that Maryland’s decision to ignore the legislators’ July request for an independent review was “an unseemly combination of recklessness, cynicism and pettiness.”

“What is the point of environmental review laws,” he said, “if a state can demonstrate compliance on paper using one project but then build something entirely different?”