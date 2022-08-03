 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overnight I-95 work to close lanes in Fredericksburg area

I-95 road work

Construction proceeds on Interstate 95's Rappahannock River Crossing in 2019.

Travelers on Interstate 95 should expect overnight lane closures in several Fredericksburg-area spots this week.

The lane closures are scheduled to be in effect overnight through Saturday morning between the Quantico exit in Stafford County and the Carmel Church exit in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are set for both directions and are expected to start at 9 each night and continue through the following mornings.

The closures will happen, depending on the weather, at the Quantico exit, which will include full traffic stops; from Centreport Parkway to U.S. 17 in Stafford; from State Route 3 in Fredericksburg to the Thornburg exit in Spotsylvania; and from the Ladysmith exit to the Doswell exit in Caroline.

An overnight Tuesday closure is scheduled for the U.S. 17 ramp toward Fauquier County.

The ramp is scheduled to close from midnight to 3 a.m. only once this week, but the work could last longer, VDOT said.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

