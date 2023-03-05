Some pickleball enthusiasts would like to see more facilities in the region dedicated to the popular sport.

“Stafford has painted lines on a few outdoor tennis courts,” said Donna Oliver, president of the SFS Pickleball League. “The courts do not have a nice surface and the span for tennis is way bigger than for pickleball.”

Certified pickleball instructor Lorraine Walton, who has played the sport for almost a decade, said the lack of public courts in Stafford County and elsewhere led her to join the Rappahannock Area YMCA on Butler Road, where there are six dedicated outdoor pickleball courts. The Y has plans for a seventh court to be built indoors.

“I joined it specifically just because I wanted some place to play pickleball,” Walton said.

The sport was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game in the Pacific Northwest and has grown in popularity across the country in the past few years. The problem is, newer players like Allison Simila of Fredericksburg sometimes have difficulty finding an indoor pickleball court when it’s cold or raining outside.

“It’s crowded,” said Simila who started playing the sport last June. “If (pickleball) gets more popular, we’re going to have trouble.”

Late last year, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association reported there were 4.8 million pickleball players in the U.S., but another study released about the same time by the Association of Pickleball Professionals said that number is more like 36.5 million.

“What nobody would dispute or debate is, pickleball is one of, if not the fastest growing sports in America,” said Tom Webb, chief marketing officer of the APP. “It is very clearly something that is establishing itself very quickly.”

Webb said the SFIA survey arrived at its numbers by asking survey participants about their involvement in a variety of sports, like golf, tennis and running. He said his study targeted thousands of survey participants with specific questions about pickleball, including the frequency in which a survey respondent played the sport.

“This is verifiable, credible consumer research,” Webb said. “Those numbers are a credible overview of what the U.S. population is doing currently.”

In a few weeks, Webb said his group will release even more data on pickleball players that takes a deeper look at the demographics of the game.

“The rate of growth of pickleball is even greater than people think it is now,” Webb said. “And it’s a younger audience than people think it is now.”

Webb said two years ago, 90 pickleball facilities were opening up every month across the U.S., but he said last year, that number jumped to 120 new facilities being added every month.

“That alone is 25% growth in the amount of infrastructure over the course of one year and is a very big number,” he said.

The popular paddle sport combines elements of badminton and ping-pong using a hollow plastic ball with holes that’s similar to a Wiffle ball. The game is played on either indoor or outdoor courts that are about 1/3 the size of a traditional tennis court.

Players like Simila say pickleball is an inexpensive, healthy way to stay in shape.

“I hate working out, I don’t like the gym and I knew I needed a sport to play to stay in shape,” she said. “I play every day.”

The pickleball’s minimal bounce, combined with the non-volley area of the court known as the “kitchen zone,” gives the game a pace that ranges from soft lobs over the middle of the 34-inch high net to more aggressive drive shots or overhead smashes toward opponents.

“It’s nice to mix it up and play with the younger people who move a lot and with those who are more advanced,” said Danielle Szenas of Spotsylvania County. “You can even not move at all and be really good at this sport.”

Szenas admits she didn’t have a full grasp of pickleball’s many rules when she stepped onto the courts for her first time last September, but she said players who’ve been around awhile quickly showed her the ropes.

“Just figuring out who serves, when you serve, how many serves you get, after a while, it just kind of clicks,” she said. “I didn’t know about the kitchen for the first month until we played with some advanced players.”

Local government officials say they’re aware of pickleball’s growing popularity throughout the region and many say they have plans to build additional pickleball courts over the next several years to meet the needs of the players.

Stafford County’s parks director Brion Southall said in July 2028, a $145,000 resurfacing job will get underway at John Lee Pratt Park to create six brand new pickleball courts.

He said some pickleball players have complained about “the lack of bounce” on Stafford’s existing outdoor courts due to a protective membrane that was added to the surface of the courts about 15 years ago. Although that added surface controls cracks and undergrowth, Southall said a better surface might have been selected for pickleball all those years ago if they could have predicted the explosive popularity of the sport.

“Nobody knew anything about it,” Southall said. “(The membrane) was designed for tennis and those types of surfaces were used all over the country back then.”

Stafford has four pickleball courts at Pratt Park and three at Curtis Memorial Park. The county also has courts at the Stafford Community Center, the Rowser Building and a court used primarily for lessons at the Gari Melchers Complex.

Southall said funding for future pickleball courts in the county includes four to six new courts for southern Stafford’s upcoming Musselman Park. He said that came about due to public pressure to build more courts after about 60 residents came to a January town hall meeting to discuss future amenities at the new park.

“Pickleball was highly mentioned at that meeting,” Southall said. “There is money for that.”

Southall said the pickleball courts at the new park will be aesthetically blended into the overall theme of the 28-acre Hartwood parcel and $355,000 has been set aside for even more pickleball courts at other Stafford locations.

“There’s close to a half-a-million dollars right there planned and in the future for pickleball,” Southall said. “People want it and we support it.”

Spotsylvania spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said there are three park sites that offer pickleball on existing tennis courts. One court is at Chancellor Community Center, while two lighted courts can be found at both Cosner and Keswick parks. McGinnis said for a minimal fee to play, the county also has two indoor pickleball courts available at the Marshall Community Center as part of their over-55 senior program.

McGinnis said the county recognizes more must be done to meet the future demands of Spotsylvania’s pickleball community and said $852,000 has been set aside in the county’s capital improvement plan to build more courts in the near future.

“The county has plans to build eight lighted, dedicated pickleball courts beginning in the summer of 2024,” McGinnis said. “It’s gaining popularity as more people are exposed to it.”

Fredericksburg’s assistant parks and recreation director Mike Ward said while there are no plans to build new courts in the city, several courts already exist that he believes are meeting the needs of residents.

Beginning in 2013, he said the city repurposed a former bike rodeo asphalt pad off Kenmore Avenue in Memorial Park into a pickleball court. Ward said within one year, city pickleball players wanted more space, so four more courts were added to the park.

“I think it’s a very social sport to begin with, and secondly, it’s a sport you can pick up very quickly,” he said. “It’s not a sport where you’re chasing balls all over the place like tennis.”

Culpeper opened its first set of public pickleball courts last October in Mountain Run Lake Park. There are also indoor multisport courts lined for pickleball available to members at the PATH Fitness Center and the Culpeper County Fieldhouse.