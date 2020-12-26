Pigeons bring comfort, competitiveness to Hartwood man

Before the race, drivers transported the birds to the starting point to begin their 5 1/2 hour journey to home lofts located within a 40-mile radius of the White House, a central landmark chosen by the group. More than 500 birds competed, some finishing with speeds of over 70 mph.

The factors to calculate a birds’ speed include release time, arrival time and distance covered, and a number of mobile apps make the calculation simple. A bird’s results are then compared to others in the race to determine which birds returned to their home lofts at the highest speed.

An auction followed the race in which the top 15 birds were sold. Pixley’s 4th place bird brought in $11,250. As the bird’s breeder, Pixley received 40 percent of that amount, with the remaining 60 percent going to support the concourse.

Pixley said training young pigeons for long races begins as soon as they start venturing away from their home loft.

“When young birds disappear for an hour, an hour and a half, that means, in theory, they could have flown out as far as 45 miles from the loft,” said Pixley.