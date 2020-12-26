Pigeons bring comfort, competitiveness to Hartwood man

Sam Pixley’s passion for homing pigeons extends well beyond the routine care and feeding of his birds.
“It’s a hobby that requires you to read and understand a number of sciences,” said Pixley. “You have to learn how to be an amateur meteorologist, amateur veterinarian, how to feed the bird, how to condition the bird.”
Pixley trains and conditions about 200 birds that occupy a 16-by-8-foot elevated loft near his rural Hartwood home. Unlike common pigeons, Pixley’s birds are specifically bred for long races.
“We keep good pedigrees and we’re constantly looking for that genetic bank that has speed or endurance for the long races,” said Pixley.
For more than 40 years, Pixley has been a member of the Washington Metropolitan Racing Pigeon Concourse, headquartered in College Park, Md. The 72-year-old Stafford County environmental inspector is also a member of the Fredericksburg Racing Pigeon Club, and serves as the first vice president of the International Federation of Homing Pigeons.
Every year, Pixley joins hundreds of fellow pigeon enthusiasts at a convention hosted by the Oklahoma-based American Racing Pigeon Union and International Federation. In addition to the usual workshops and seminars, the convention also features a race.
During October’s convention, Pixley earned $8,700 in prize money after two of his birds placed 4th and 26th in a 322-mile race from Bristol, Tenn., to the Washington area.
Before the race, drivers transported the birds to the starting point to begin their 5 1/2 hour journey to home lofts located within a 40-mile radius of the White House, a central landmark chosen by the group. More than 500 birds competed, some finishing with speeds of over 70 mph.
The factors to calculate a birds’ speed include release time, arrival time and distance covered, and a number of mobile apps make the calculation simple. A bird’s results are then compared to others in the race to determine which birds returned to their home lofts at the highest speed.
An auction followed the race in which the top 15 birds were sold. Pixley’s 4th place bird brought in $11,250. As the bird’s breeder, Pixley received 40 percent of that amount, with the remaining 60 percent going to support the concourse.
Pixley said training young pigeons for long races begins as soon as they start venturing away from their home loft.
“When young birds disappear for an hour, an hour and a half, that means, in theory, they could have flown out as far as 45 miles from the loft,” said Pixley.
To begin training, Pixley transports young birds 5 miles from his home loft, releases them and returns home. He continues the process until the birds eventually beat him back to the loft. Once they achieve that milestone, the birds are gradually taken out to 10, 20, then 40 miles away from the loft. Pixley said it takes about four weeks of training for young birds to reach the 40-mile mark.
“Once they’re successful [at 40 miles], they’re ready for release at 100 miles,” Pixley said. “If they come home consistently from this range, I can bring them to a long race.”
Pixley said studies, conducted by the Army and several universities over a number of years, still lack concrete answers to the mystery of how a pigeon is able to successfully navigate back to its home loft.
“How they know how to get there, no one knows,” said Pixley, who is willing to speculate. “It’s a combination of smell, sight, the sun’s position, and natural instinct.”
Pigeons also face a number of hazards along the way, both natural and manmade, including power lines and wind turbines.
“The hawk population, that’s our biggest loss,” said Pixley.
Pixley said he has driven more than three hours on several occasions to recover downed pigeons belonging to fellow enthusiasts.
“We take that very seriously,” said Pixley. “I’ve had pigeons recovered and sent to me by people in Florida.”
Pixley said homing pigeons have enjoyed a long history of friendship and camaraderie with humans, and some have been memorialized for their heroics on the battlefield.
During World War I, the U.S. Army established the Signal Pigeon Corps at Fort Monmouth, N.J., and by World War II, 3,150 soldiers and 54,000 war pigeons were assigned to the corps.
Pixley said the Army built hundreds of identical, portable lofts that were moved by troops as an offensive progressed.
“Birds flying in any direction with incredible vision located those lofts and would fly into them,” said Pixley.
Some wartime aviators even brought along the birds to send in the event help was needed on a mission.
“When they went down, they’d put their coordinates on a message and the pigeon would locate a military loft and deliver the message to spark the recovery of the downed pilot,” said Pixley.
In October 1943, pigeon USA43SC6390, affectionately known as G.I. Joe, was credited for saving the lives of more than 1,000 soldiers and residents in a small Italian village placed at the top of the Allied forces’ bombing list. A message flown by the bird informed troops the British had captured the village, and they were able to call off the bombing mission.
G.I. Joe was awarded Britain’s Dickin Medal, reserved for heroic animals, and later, America’s Animals in War and Peace Medal of Bravery, created in 2019 as an equivalent to its British counterpart.
“Many guys who got out of the military got into pigeons,” Pixley said. “In fact, the Navy’s first Black admiral [Samuel L. Gravely Jr.] was a pigeon man. He was a good friend of mine.”
Today, two pigeons are included in the ship’s crest of USS Gravely , an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, commissioned in November 2010.
Pixley, himself an Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968, gained an interest in the hobby before his military service. He earned a pigeon-raising merit badge in the Boy Scouts.
Today, Pixley finds solace and friendship with his flock of pigeons, which instantly recognize him and greet him every time he returns home.
“I care for the pigeons as much as a person cares for their dog or cat,” said Pixley. “I sit outside when I come home and watch them fly for hours at a time. I have a high amount of love for those pigeons.”
James Scott Baron reports for The Free Lance–Star; 540/374-5438; jbaron@freelancestar.com.