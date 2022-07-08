Police looking for suspected Goodwill burglars

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down four burglars who stole from Rappahannock Goodwill, at 4701 Market St., last week.

The burglary happened between 3 and 4 a.m. on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office posted images on Facebook of two suspects, both white men, one wearing a Ni River Middle School Falcons T-shirt. Two juveniles also are considered suspects in the burglary.

The thieves drove off in a van with a “dark colored passenger door.” An image of the van also was posted on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.