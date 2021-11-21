Police: Man shot inside Virginia grocery store

FAIRFAX, Va.—A man who was shot inside a Virginia grocery store was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A man who called police on Saturday evening said he had shot somebody in the Food Star store on Leesburg Pike in Fairfax County, said 2nd Lt. James Curry, a county police spokesman.
The caller said he was acting in self-defense when he shot the man, Curry told the Washington Post.
The wounded man was being treated for injuries that appeared to be life-threatening, according to police.
No charges were immediately reported.
The police department tweeted that its detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.