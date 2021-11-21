 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Man shot inside Virginia grocery store
0 comments

Police: Man shot inside Virginia grocery store

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFAX, Va.—A man who was shot inside a Virginia grocery store was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

A man who called police on Saturday evening said he had shot somebody in the Food Star store on Leesburg Pike in Fairfax County, said 2nd Lt. James Curry, a county police spokesman.

The caller said he was acting in self-defense when he shot the man, Curry told the Washington Post.

The wounded man was being treated for injuries that appeared to be life-threatening, according to police.

No charges were immediately reported.

The police department tweeted that its detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests erupt as Rittenhouse found not guilty

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert