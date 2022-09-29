Poll: Majority of Virginians approve of their public schools

The majority of Virginians approve of their local public school divisions, according to a statewide survey conducted this month by the University of Mary Washington’s Center for Leadership and Media Studies.

Respondents were asked to grade their local schools on an A-to-F scale. Just 16% gave their schools failing or below average grades of F or D, while 40% said their schools deserved an A or B and 20% assigned an average grade of C.

“This survey demonstrates, once again, that the loudest voices at school board meetings are unrepresentative of overall public opinion in the commonwealth,” said Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science at UMW and the center’s director, said in a statement this week.

The survey of 1,000 Virginia residents, including 819 registered voters, was conducted between Sept. 6 and 12. Respondents were contacted via phone and online.

The results reflect some partisan and regional differences in attitudes toward public schools. Among respondents who identified as Democrats, 20% gave their local districts an A, compared to 10% of independents and 8% of Republicans.

Just 3% of Democrats gave their school districts failing grades, compared with 7% of Republicans and independents.

Respondents from Northern Virginia were more likely to give their local schools an A than in the western part of the state.

The survey also asked participants whether Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who ran on a platform of reforming Virginia’s schools, should have more or less power over education.

Forty-one percent of respondents said Youngkin should have less power to control public education than he does now. Twenty-five percent said he should have the same power over education that he does now and 17% said he should have more.

Farnsworth said these results suggest “that the governor would be wise to tap the brakes on some of his more controversial plans to reshape public education.”

The survey was administered before Youngkin’s Department of Education on Sept. 16 released new policy proposals on transgender youth in public schools.

Students at nearly 100 schools across the state planned walkouts on Tuesday in opposition to the draft policies.

An in-depth look at the survey results can be found at umw.edu/news.