Quantico Marine base, Fort Lee in Virginia OK'd to house Afghan immigrants

RICHMOND—Gov. Ralph Northam's administration was told Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Defense has authorized using Marine Corps Base Quantico, as well as a National Guard installation in Central Virginia, to house Afghan refugees.
Fort Lee, an Army training installation in Virginia, was already housing immigrants who recently fled Afghanistan.
Over the coming weeks, capacity at Quantico and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County “will build” to support about 5,000 and 10,000 people, respectively, according to an email a senior Northam administration official received and shared with The Associated Press.
An email seeking further comment from the Defense Department wasn't immediately returned.
U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee, commented late Wednesday on the Defense Department's authorization of Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee to temporarily house Afghan allies.
“I’m immensely proud Virginia is leading the way in supporting U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, and other at-risk Afghans during this critical time," Kaine said. "We must continue to do all we can to help get Americans and our allies out of harm’s way. I send my sincerest gratitude to our brave servicemembers and our State Department personnel working tirelessly on Afghanistan evacuations.”
Kaine said he and his team are working around the clock to help with the evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan, as well as SIV-eligible and other at-risk Afghans, to get them to safety as quickly as possible.
Virginians seeking assistance with evacuations should contact Kaine’s office by visiting https://www.kaine.senate.gov/services/help.
More than 8,600 people fleeing Afghanistan, plus 44 working dogs, had arrived in the United States through Virginia's Dulles International Airport as of Wednesday morning, according to figures provided by Grant Neely, a communications advisor for Northam.
Neely said military flights and buses were providing transportation to take evacuees who are not U.S. citizens or green-card holders to military installations for further processing towards their final destination. Citizens were passing through immigration and customs and then being offered assistance with things like temporary lodging and travel, he said.
Virginia agencies and local governments were assisting with the logistical efforts, Neely said.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.