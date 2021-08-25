Quantico Marine base, Fort Lee in Virginia OK'd to house Afghan immigrants

RICHMOND—Gov. Ralph Northam's administration was told Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Defense has authorized using Marine Corps Base Quantico, as well as a National Guard installation in Central Virginia, to house Afghan refugees.

Fort Lee, an Army training installation in Virginia, was already housing immigrants who recently fled Afghanistan.

Over the coming weeks, capacity at Quantico and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County “will build” to support about 5,000 and 10,000 people, respectively, according to an email a senior Northam administration official received and shared with The Associated Press.

An email seeking further comment from the Defense Department wasn't immediately returned.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee, commented late Wednesday on the Defense Department's authorization of Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee to temporarily house Afghan allies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}