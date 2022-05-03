Regional gas prices spike again

The roller-coaster ride continues at the pump, as local gas prices jumped nearly 20 cents in the past week.

The price for a gallon of regular gas one week ago in the Fredericksburg area averaged $3.91, according to AAA data. Prices increased over the weekend, with Monday morning’s average hitting $4.09.

The state average price for gas was $4.05 on Monday, up 10 cents in the past week. The national average is much higher than Virginia, at $4.19, up 7 cents in the past week.

A month ago, the gas prices averaged $4.20 nationally, $4.07 in Virginia, and $3.99 locally.

A year ago, gas prices were hovering around $2.90 per gallon nationally and $2.70 in the state and locally.

The price for diesel at local stations has spiked even more, increasing from $4.966 to $5.345 in the past week, setting AAA’s highest recorded price. The state ($5.257) and national ($5.321) averages also set high marks on Monday.

Gas prices haven’t reached similar record levels.

AAA’s local mark for recorded gas prices was set March 11 at $4.278, as the oil market was rattled by the Russia–Ukraine war.

Oil prices continue to hover around $100 per barrel, but domestic gas stocks dropped by 1.6 million barrels last week.

In a Monday news release, AAA cited fears of “a global energy supply disruption” related to the war as the driver for higher gas prices.

“As long as the supply remains tight, it will be hard for crude oil prices to fall and consumers will in turn face higher prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “It now costs drivers in the U.S. about $23 more to fill up than a year ago.”