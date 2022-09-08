Region's gas prices drop for 12th straight week

As summer heads into the final stretch, gas prices continue to fall.

The Fredericksburg area has the lowest average price for a gallon of regular gas, at $3.39, among Virginia’s metro areas tracked by AAA, according to the auto club’s update this week. The local price at the pump is down 8 cents from a week ago and 25 cents less than a month ago. A year ago, local gas prices averaged $2.97.

The state average for gas on Monday was $3.55, down 8 cents since last week, 33 cents less than last month and 58 cents higher than a year ago. The national average is $3.77, down 7 cents in the past week, 31 cents less than last month and 59 cents higher than last year.

AAA Virginia spokesman Morgan Dean pointed out in a Tuesday news release that lower oil prices, modest demand and “a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower.” He added that according to weather analysts, no named Atlantic storms developed in August for the first time in 25 years.

Dean added that oil prices “dipped on recent lackluster Chinese manufacturing output due to lower demand for goods and services and new COVID-19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities,” which could lead to the country’s oil demand to drop.

GasBuddy’s head petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan blogged Tuesday that the national average gas price has dropped 12 consecutive weeks, “the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline.”

According to De Haan, continuing that streak could prove “challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production.”