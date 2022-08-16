Revolutionary war soldier honored in Stafford family cemetery

A Revolutionary War veteran who served during the battles of Valley Forge and Monmouth in the late 1770s was officially honored Sunday in the same southern Stafford family cemetery that was bulldozed and desecrated nearly three years ago.

“Three years ago, we came very close to losing the Wallace family cemetery to a bulldozer including the nearly 200-year-old grave of true patriot and soldier John Wallace,” said Gordon Silleck, the great-great-great-grandson of Wallace, who was buried at the cemetery on May 4, 1829.

“Today I am happy to say the cemetery is much improved, but importantly, it’s saved and the future looks much better,” Silleck said.

Rep. Tara Durant was among those who came to honor Wallace and his family Sunday. Durant said she was surprised with the large number of people who came to pay their respects to the Stafford native and veteran of the Revolutionary War.

“All of these people that came out, that shows how much they care about our history and all the values that we care about with this country,” Durant said. “Everything that we were founded on.”

In July 2019, Silleck said workers employed by land developer Barrie Peterson were clearing thick woodland along Truslow Road to make way for new homes in the up-and-coming Liberty Hall Estates subdivision. Silleck believes that crew, who worked in deep woods mostly out of public view, used a bulldozer or some type of heavy machinery to scrape a thick layer of topsoil off the entire surface of the Wallace family cemetery.

“The dirt had been dug to about 4 inches and graded across the whole cemetery,” Silleck said three years ago. “Stones were sitting at all angles, there were footstones that didn’t match the headstones and it looked terrible.”

Silleck said Peterson’s crew allegedly damaged and uprooted multiple headstones and white marble chunks obviously chipped from headstones ended up in a large pile of debris that once stood nearby before the new homes were built.

“I was pretty much in shock,” Silleck said. “I’ve never had something like this happen in my life over somebody who is so greedy, so disrespecting, desecrating a cemetery.”

Among the damaged headstones was Revolutionary War veteran John Wallace. Silleck said that headstone, with etchings still clearly visible, was left fractured into several large pieces lying on its back near the original gravesite.

“[John Wallace’s] headstone was standing when [the developer] took over, then it fell over and now, it’s just broken all into pieces,” Silleck said. “Of all the stones there, a Revolutionary War patriot, that was the one that got broken.”

Retired Army brigadier general and Fredericksburg native Jack Apperson told the guests at the graveside ceremony the “carelessness or callousness” inflicted upon Wallace’s headstone reminded him of the “fragility of our own democracy.”

“Many people believe our country today is very close to such a moment,” Apperson said. “Let us use this ceremony to rededicate ourselves to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The general told guests his great-great-great-grandfather Peter Apperson was also at Valley Forge at the same time as Wallace and served in the same regiment alongside him.

“There’s a real connection so to speak,” said Apperson, who is also a member of the Col. Fielding Lewis Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution chapter.

Apperson told the guests the Wallace family has deep historic roots in Fredericksburg, such as financing Fredericksburg’s Wallace library in the early 1900s. Apperson said six Wallace brothers served as president of the National Bank of Fredericksburg that closed seven years ago after 194 years of operation, and one of them was president when Abraham Lincoln stood on the steps of the bank in May 1962 and made remarks, while others in the family became lawyers, doctors, a city mayor and philanthropists.

“And the beat goes on,” Apperson said. “They were a part of Fredericksburg almost forever.”

Also buried in the same small family cemetery is Samuel Gordon Wallace, a Civil War soldier who served in the 30th Virginia Infantry Regiment, and 15 other Wallace family relatives with the last burial recorded in 1926.

Jalyn Wade said two years ago when she and her family moved into their new home on Liberty Hall Drive almost directly across the street from the historic cemetery, they noticed the grass was overgrowing on the property and wanted to do something about it.

“My husband and I wanted to come clean it up with weed-whackers and were told by the developer do not step foot in it,” Wade said. “We were told to stay away.”

Wade said many residents of the Liberty Hall Estates community would like to see the builder turn the cemetery over to Liberty Hall residents, who she says have “a great desire” to maintain the property.

“We would love to adopt it,” Wade said. “We’re waiting for the HOA to turn the rights over to us so we can govern ourselves.”

During the process of clearing the land in 2019, Stafford County officials inspected the area, stopped the work, then cited Peterson for nine alleged violations that included disturbing soil and vegetation, removing concrete slabs and a wrought iron fence and grading or disturbing land within a 35-foot buffer zone around the historic cemetery.

Although Peterson’s attorney at the time alleged Peterson did not move any headstones or grade the surface of the cemetery, Peterson eventually restored it to some degree and installed an aluminum fence around it with a family nameplate that Silleck said, “looks like it’s the cheapest thing he could do.”

“I’d give him a 4 on a scale of 1 to 10,” Silleck said. “I’m disappointed nobody has been held accountable.”

Seth Roderick, also a member of the Lewis chapter, said a three-year-old Free Lance–Star story that reported the damage to the Wallace family cemetery initially got his chapter involved. The chapter petitioned the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to replace the broken Wallace headstone with a brand new VA-issued marble version.

“We hope this grave monument stands for another 200 years as a reminder of one of the citizens of Stafford and his contributions to his community,” Roderick said last month. “It was during a difficult time in our shared history which was the founding of the United States.”

Military records show Wallace also camped at the Middlebrook encampment in Bridgewater Township, New Jersey, at West Point, N.Y., and then at Smith’s Clove, a pass through New York’s Ramapo Mountains. He eventually went on to join the Philadelphia Campaign, which lasted from July 1777 to July 1778.

In addition to dedicating the new headstone Sunday, two markers were also added to Wallace’s gravesite including a solid brass Revolutionary War veteran marker and a smaller stainless steel marker from the Virginia Daughters of the American Revolution.

Stafford’s Donna Sayre, a member of the Falls of the Rappahannock Daughters of the American Revolution, said her group was present Sunday to honor the sacrifices Wallace made for the country. She said the damage done at the cemetery three years ago reminded her of damage done at her own childhood home in Kentucky.

“I saw my family grave destroyed by development and I feel very strongly about this,” Sayre said. “I think (the Wallace family cemetery) needs to be here for the next 200 years for generations to come so they know what happened and the people that made those sacrifices.”

Although Silleck said he doesn’t know too much about John Wallace personally, he did say Wallace and his twin brother Thomas ran away from the family farm when they were 15 years old in an attempt to join the Continental Army. Lt. Col. G. B. Wallace—their older brother—got wind of the scheme and sent the two boys home. Two years later, they both enlisted.

Silleck moved to Fredericksburg in 2016 after spending a career working at Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut. Now fully retired, he said he now makes a hobby out of doing minor repair and upkeep jobs around the old family cemetery, including repositioning misplaced footstones and repairing a cross on one of the monuments that was broken off.

“Just little things like that,” Silleck said. “I hope people who visit here come away with a greater degree of patriotism and a sense of preserving history and hope they’d be conservationists in their own right.”