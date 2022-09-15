Runway extension gives pilots extra miles from Stafford Regional Airport

With an extra 1,000 feet of runway at Stafford’s regional airport, Dave Ellis can’t wait to try it out Friday, when he will pilot his 1940 Stearman PT-17 down the new asphalt.

“There’s so many things you see happening around the airfield, this is just another piece of progress that will be great for Stafford County and for Fredericksburg,” Ellis said.

Ellis will be the first pilot to try out the new runway during a 4 p.m. ceremony Friday to celebrate the completion of a project that lengthened the county’s regional airport runway from 5,000 feet to 6,000 feet. The extra length will allow pilots to fill their aircraft to capacity with passengers and fuel to fly a longer distance.

Work on the extension began almost one year ago, when the airport received federal grant money to launch the first phase of the project. Three months after being awarded that grant, the airport received another $464,000 from the Virginia Aviation Board to continue the work.

Airport Manager Jim Stover said the initial idea to extend the regional airport’s 5,000-foot runway actually came about 15 years ago, when members of the airport authority saw an opportunity to sell additional jet fuel.

“That’s our primary source of revenue,” Stover said.

Last year, the airport sold 100,000 gallons of Corporate Jet A fuel that on Tuesday was selling for $4.44 per gallon. Stover expects that number to rise between 140,000 and 150,000 gallons over the next 12 months.

With 1,000 feet of additional runway now at their disposal, pilots can travel greater distances than they could before. The extension also puts Stafford’s airport in line with other regional airports, which built 6,000-foot strips as a standard when they were initially constructed. Stover said a longer runway would have come in handy earlier this week.

On Monday, Stover said a small jet was slated to depart the Stafford airport carrying a full load of passengers and their luggage. The pilot of the aircraft had hoped to depart on the trip with a full load of fuel to make his destination non-stop, but he could not top off the tank due to weight, weather and the short length of the field.

“With a full load of fuel on a warm day they didn’t have enough runway to take off,” Stover said.

Stover said the new extension will allow a midsized jet like a Bombardier Challenger 605 to depart Stafford with a full load of passengers and fuel to travel 1,200 miles further than it could with a 5,000-foot runway.

“These guys don’t like to make hops to get somewhere,” Stover said. “That increased range increases the desirability to use Stafford airport, so that airplane can now make the West Coast or even Europe.”

Stover said several other airport projects are underway, including the construction of a 16,600-square-foot hangar. That structure is scheduled to open next month and includes nine T-type parking areas, along with a single jet pod. Stover said more T-hangars are coming to the airport in the future, as are box hangars used for business aircraft maintenance, painting, avionics work and parking.

Stover said there are 26 airplane owners on the waiting list for T-hangars and five more for jet pods. Rental fees to park in a hanger are currently $425 per month, or $65 per month to park a plane outside on the tarmac.

Other long range plans at the airport, which opened in 2001, include new pavement for the runway, minus the 1,000 feet of new asphalt that will be dedicated Friday.

“Runways last about 20 years,” Stover said. “Three years from now, I expect a new runway.”

Stover said the entire runway extension project that included a 5-year detailed environmental study in and around the 566-acre complex, came after the airport authority first passed a resolution approving the project in 2007. Last year, the airport received nearly $5.8 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to bring the runway, taxiway, lighting and complete other itemized tasks associated with the extension project.

Stover said work on the runway, hangars and other infrastructure on the property is mostly paid for by state and federal dollars and grants. Any money borrowed to pay off loans for new structures such as hangars is paid for with revenue collected from hangar rentals.

“No county money, no taxpayer money on any of this stuff,” Stover said.

Earlier this week, workers on the site said they expected the new extension will be ready Thursday, ahead of the ceremony. On Tuesday and Wednesday, pavement stripers were busy applying bright reflective white lines on the surface of the new pavement and other technicians were busy running cables and testing equipment ahead of the grand opening.

“We put such energy into this project,” Stover said. “I’m hoping the jet pilots will see this as a viable option for them regardless of the conditions that they’re flying in.”

A consultant hired by the Virginia Department of Aviation in 2016 to study the economic benefits from the 66 regional airports in the state reported that Stafford’s airport had a total economic impact of $23.3 million annually, with 203 jobs created and a payroll of $7.9 million.

According to the report, those economic benefits are created by businesses, tenants, visitors and in-state companies who travel through those airports, as well as the in–state companies that rely on the airport to support their businesses.