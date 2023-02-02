Shenandoah National Park will reinstate its Old Rag pilot program March 1. The ticketing system, which began last year, is intended to address overcrowding while improving safety and protecting the mountain’s fragile natural resources.

The park planned to share the data and evaluate the program in early January but December storms caused widespread damage, closing Skyline Drive and delaying the plans.

“We have decided to reinstate the pilot for 2023 to gather more information and to be able to devote time for careful consideration of a longer-term solution to address our concerns at Old Rag,” said Superintendent Pat Kenney.

Eight hundred tickets will be available each day from March 1 to Nov. 30. Hikers must purchase their tickets at recreation.gov in advance. Tickets are valid for the day of arrival only. A ticket does not guarantee a parking spot, and entrance fees still apply in addition to the ticket fee of $1.

For more information, visit go.nps.gov/oldragticket.