Shenandoah National Park launches alert system

Shenandoah National Park Superintendent Pat Kenney recently announced that the park has a new option for visitors to track campground site availability, Skyline Drive status and other important safety alerts via text. The new visitor alert system allows the public to opt in to two separate information channels to receive updates.

Subscribers to the new SHENALERTS will get emergency notifications and significant event texts. These alerts will include hazardous situations, road closures, wildland fires and other incidents that may affect a visitor’s time in Shenandoah National Park. To subscribe, text SHENALERTS to 888777.

A separate information channel has been established that allows subscribers to track campground availability by texting SHENCAMP to 888777. On weekends, they will receive an early afternoon text about the number of available campsites at each campground. An additional text will be sent when each campground fills.

“We hope this new system will provide valuable information to the public for planning their visits to Shenandoah,” said Kenney.

Subscribers may opt in and out at any time. No subscriber information is retained and text content will be specific to the channel they choose.

