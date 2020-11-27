Some Bowling Green residents find Nazi flyers in their driveways

A flyer that circulated around Bowling Green containing a Nazi symbol with the headline “It Is No Disgrace to Love Your Race” startled residents of the Caroline County town recently.

The flyers were left in the driveways of residents throughout the town. They implored white people to love and take pride in their race. The flyers directed people to a website with a mission statement of upholding and advancing the cause of Adolf Hitler.

The flyers were in plastic bags, along with black rocks.

Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa said the distributors of the flyers are protected by the First Amendment, but they can be charged with littering or trespassing if caught.

“I want the citizens of Caroline to know, that as your sheriff, the [Caroline County Sheriff’s Office] will be vigilant in the investigation of any illegal activity to include threats, hate crimes, littering and trespassing,” Lippa said on Wednesday.

One Black mother of two, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was alarmed by the literature her husband found in her driveway Nov. 20. She said she was disappointed by the Sheriff’s Office initial response, and that no statement was released until several days later.