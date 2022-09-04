Spotsylvania EDA approves 'gap' loan for Kalahari water park

The Spotsylvania County Economic Development Authority on Thursday recommended approval of a change to the county’s agreement with the company that plans to build a water park in Thornburg.

The authority, which has seven members appointed by the Board of Supervisors, held a special meeting regarding financing the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions project through the state’s Tourism Development Financing Program. In the agreement, the county and state would join with Kalahari on a “gap” loan covering about 25% of the cost to build the water park.

The county’s estimated cost for its contribution would amount to $74.8 million. The county and state portions of the gap loan would be paid through tax revenue raised at the water park.

Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved a public hearing to address the gap loan. The special meeting for the EDA was called because it has to join the county and state in approving the agreement.

In July, the Board of Supervisors approved rezoning nearly 135 acres between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 from agricultural to planned development commercial so Kalahari can build the resort. The property is in an area designated for growth, aimed at tourism, near the southernmost I–95 interchange in Spotsylvania.

Plans for the Wisconsin-based Kalahari company’s resort call for more than 1.38 million square feet of commercial space, a 267,429 square-foot indoor water park, a 10-acre outdoor water park, a 900-room hotel and a 156,278 square-foot convention center.

In an effort to draw Kalahari to Spotsylvania, the overall agreement includes big tax breaks on revenue generated through the resort over 20 years, amounting to an estimated $185 million in savings for Kalahari.

The water park also is expected to inject millions into the county’s coffers.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall told the EDA on Thursday that the park could generate an average of $6.8 million per year in tax revenue for Spotsylvania, according to an estimate by the county that is based on 75% of Kalahari’s projections.

After Thursday’s meeting, Marshall said the supervisors would eventually determine what to do with the additional revenue, but it could be used to improve county services or lower taxes.

Spotsylvania Administrator Ed Petrovitch told the EDA members the water park will not only bring tourism revenue but “you also make Spotsylvania a destination” thanks to Kalahari, Lake Anna and the Dominion Raceway, which is in Thornburg.

Petrovitch also emphasized to EDA members that the county is not responsible for the Kalahari loan. The agreement states that Virginia, the county and the authority bear no responsibility for paying the loan, and will face no consequences if the loan isn’t paid.

One EDA member, Vincent Burchett Jr., asked what state leaders think about the water park.

The state is fully on board, Marshall said. After the meeting, he said he spoke with Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the project.

Burchett was the only EDA member to vote against the amended agreement with Kalahari. He said after the meeting that he isn’t against Kalahari. He thinks the water park will be a good thing for the county. He voted against the change because he doesn’t think Kalahari needs more tax incentives.

Burchett also has concerns about the county infrastructure’s ability to handle the water park’s impact.

During the meeting, Petrovitch said the county is prepared with its current infrastructure, and has plans to upgrade U.S. 1 and nearby Mudd Tavern Road, along with the county’s water system.

The Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the change to the Kalahari agreement, likely this month.