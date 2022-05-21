Spotsylvania general hailed as 'one-in-a-billion' for military record, integrity

John Jumper is not exaggerating when he says he’s “had a wide and varied lifetime of experiences.”

The retired four-star general served 39 years in the military, becoming chief of staff of the Air Force. As such, he was part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—among those who briefed presidents and advised military leaders.

But the Spotsylvania County resident, who looks and acts much younger than 77, also played in a rock ’n’ roll band, as a cadet at Virginia Military Institute in the 1960s and later with other generals called the All-Stars.

“We were backed up by the Air Force band, so we sounded a hell of a lot better than we really were,” he said, laughing.

When he was in high school, his father, who had trained in the Army Air Corps—the precursor of the Air Force—was stationed at Langley Air Force Base, and the family lived on the same street as some of the Mercury Seven crew. The astronauts were getting water-survival training at Langley in Hampton.

“I was seeing the likes of Gus Grissom and John Glenn and all those guys walking around, up and down the street, when I was 17,” he said. “It’s hard not to get captivated by that.”

But he came to realize that astronauts trained for years for maybe one or two big missions, and Jumper wanted to be an operations guy like his father. The late Jimmy Jefferson Jumper had been a test pilot, flew a fighter jet and commanded squadrons. Even though he hadn’t been able to get much schooling in the days before the war, and the Great Depression, the elder pilot rose to the rank of two-star general.

His son would get his chance at operations, and then some.

John Jumper logged 5,000 hours at the controls of nine different aircraft—more than one-fourth of that time on combat missions in Southeast Asia. He delivered troops and supplies into the jungles of Vietnam while mortar fire rained down on him, then later flew low and fast—identifying targets for fighter pilots to drop their bombs.

Not one to embellish, Jumper said his war stories aren’t “any more heroic” than anyone else’s. But he admitted he “had a big part” in bringing the F-22 Raptor—considered the nation’s most advanced fighter jet—into the Air Force inventory.

When he was chief of staff, he got the chance to fly it, “and so I did,” he said, his eyes twinkling.

He was 60 at the time and remains the oldest person to pilot an F-22, which can cruise at supersonic air speeds and reach 1,500 miles per hour—if the pilot is really in a hurry.

BUSY AS EVER

Jumper and his wife, Ellen, settled into the Fawn Lake development and their palatial retirement home about 11 years ago. They’ve filled three stories with memorabilia, autographed photos from presidents and well-known military leaders and pictures of their three daughters—all who have served in the Air Force. One is still on active duty, another’s in the Virginia Air National Guard.

Their middle daughter is a nurse practitioner and when the pandemic hit, she sent her children to Fawn Lake. Many medical workers feared bringing COVID-19 home to their families, so the two girls went to school at “Papa University” and stayed at “Nana’s Bed and Breakfast,” John Jumper said.

The general, who led more than 700,000 men and women during the Global War of Terrorism—his first full day at the office as Air Force chief of staff was 9/11—became a teacher to two little girls, then 4 and 6.

“I still threaten them with having to do worksheets,” he said.

Jumper occasionally thinks about flying again and discusses the prospect with another retired four-star general, Dick Myers, who lives “about a nine-iron shot” away. Richard B. Myers served as the 15th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff—the highest ranking uniformed officer of all military forces.

The men followed parallel career paths in the Air Force and have considered getting an airplane of their own. But both have been pursuing other interests as Jumper joked he’s as busy as he’s ever been and doesn’t “have time to be 77.”

Besides, he said, there’s not much that can top flying the F-22. One set of wheels that might come close sits in his garage: a 2014 Porsche 911 with the license plate, “AIRPWER.”

“This is the monster,” he said, proudly unfurling its cover to reveal a sports car in immaculate condition. “These things go fast enough (to fly).”

‘HELPING EACH OTHER’

During a recent event at the Fawn Lake Country Club to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees, Don Pressley, chairman of the club’s board, introduced two men who would answer questions from the audience. One was Bill Taylor, America’s former ambassador to Ukraine, and the other was Gen. John Jumper.

“There’s some real military questions that we’re all struggling with, so I call the king of Fawn Lakeistan, the minister of war, to help us with this conversation,” Pressley said.

Jumper gathers regularly—in person or by Zoom—with other retired three- and four-star generals who meet with Pentagon officials. The war in Ukraine tends to top their list of discussions, and Jumper and others strive to help those in office, just as others helped them when they had the top positions.

“Guys like me get together and we talk things over with our current comrades in the Pentagon, trying to make sense of all of this,” he said. “We’re real good at helping each other because the people who are in the senior positions now at the Pentagon are all people we helped bring up through the system.”

Jumper also serves on the boards of public companies, from those that make small appliances to those that mine Dakota farmland for coal. He is paid for his involvement with these boards—which tend to seek out retired military for their leadership skills and global views—but he’s also interested in issues such as supply chain issues and renewable resources.

After Jumper retired from the military, he joined the board of directors of the Science Applications International Corporation and later became its CEO. The Reston-based company, which later spun off into Leidos, focuses on defense, aviation, information technology and biomedical research.

Melissa Lee Duenas, a senior vice president, served under Jumper in the Air Force and again at Leidos and said she’s a big fan of his.

“He is a one-in-a-billion human being because of his steadfast focus on people and their care, because of his ability to navigate crisis and change, and because of his integrity and humanity, even on the darkest of days,” she wrote in an email.

‘GREATER GOOD’

Roger Krone, CEO of Leidos, said the “people of Fredericksburg can be proud of (Jumper’s) distinguished legacy of service.” He said the general responded to the events of 9/11 “with unflappable leadership when our country needed him most” and was known for his “calm and deliberate action under extraordinary pressure.”

Jumper also has led VMI’s board of visitors and worked recently with the school when the issue of Civil War monuments became a national discussion. He believes statutes to Confederate leaders, including Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee, should be put in the proper context as the school reexamines its legacy in modern times.

That doesn’t mean history should be hidden.

“We can’t hide it, we can’t ignore it. It’s there and we have to acknowledge it,” he said. “But I’d much rather take the trouble to explain it and make sure that our children understand it than just teach them to hate it.”

Jumper has had “a great impact on VMI,” said Col. Bill Wyatt, communications director. “He continues to give of his time and talent as he passes along his experience and wisdom.”

Leaders of the Museum of the American Revolution said the same. The Philadelphia museum is the first one solely dedicated to the Revolutionary War and Jumper served as board member, chair, acting president and CEO between 2014 and 2020.

“We are truly indebted to him for his integrity, generosity, humility and extraordinary service to his country and its history,” said Dr. R. Scott Stephenson, current president and CEO.

Jumper said he’s part of a tradition of military leaders who leave the military and want to keep up with current events—and remain of service.

“By and large, everybody’s looking for the best way to serve the greater good and trying to do the right thing,” he said.