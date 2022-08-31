Spotsylvania middle school teacher is Region 3 Teacher of the Year

When Fabiana Parker was a girl growing up in Brazil, she taught her grandmother how to read.

Parker remembers noticing that her grandmother would use her thumbprint as a signature.

“I realized, my grandma can’t read or write,” Parker said.

She was about 10 years old at the time and hadn’t thought about being a teacher, but she knew she wanted to help her grandmother. So she set up a classroom in her family’s garage and started teaching her grandmother the alphabet.

“She got to the point where she could sign her name and do basic reading and writing,” Parker said.

That experience made Parker aware of the many doors that are closed to people when they are without education, and it inspired her to become a teacher.

“I believe everyone deserves an education, no matter their background,” she said.

Teaching her grandmother started Parker down a path that led to her being named the Virginia Department of Education’s Region 3 Teacher of the Year for 2023.

On Tuesday, Parker’s fellow educators and administrators at Thornburg Middle School—where she is in her second year as a teacher of English to speakers of other languages—as well as school division leaders and representatives from the VDOE surprised her with the news during an assembly.

Parker thought she was bringing her students to a gathering with interim division superintendent Kelly Guempel, so he could talk with them about how their school year was starting out.

When she saw the rest of Thornburg’s ESOL team, Parker said she knew something was up.

Guempel chatted with students and then introduced a special guest from the VDOE—Shelley Loving-Ryder, the state assistant superintendent for student assessment, accountability and federal programs.

“We want to make sure we not only recognize you for your accomplishments, but also the work of your teachers,” Loving-Ryder told the gathered students. “It’s important to recognize your teachers every day. And Mrs. Parker, who is your very own teacher, is the Region 3 Teacher of the Year.”

Candidates for Teacher of the Year are nominated by principals, and one person is then selected to represent an entire school division. A panel made up of teachers and representatives of professional and educational associations, higher education, and the business community reviews each candidates’ portfolio and selects one winner from each of the eight state regions.

The panel then selects the state teacher of the year from those eight.

Region 3 includes schools in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Stafford, Caroline and King George, as well as 12 other school divisions stretching into the Northern Neck.

Loving-Ryder said the panel was impressed by how well Parker advocates for her students both inside and outside the classroom and for her belief that all students have the potential to be academically successful.

After Parker accepted a certificate of recognition and flowers from her husband, who was also waiting backstage to surprise her, students swarmed the stage to hug her and pose for pictures with her.

Parker, who has taught in total for 12 years, both at the college and secondary level, said afterward that she was “shocked” by the recognition.

“I do this for my kids—they are everything,” she said. “I have been in their position [as a non-native speaker of English] and I don’t want them to be in the position of not having access to education because of their background.

Whether they are from another country or a low-income family, that should not make a difference in their ability to succeed.”

Thornburg Middle School principal Judith Hamlett said the school is “elated” by the announcement.

“But we’re not surprised,” she added. “Mrs. Parker is extraordinary. She is the most extraordinary ESOL teacher I’ve ever worked with.”

Hamlett said the ESOL population at Thornburg, and all over the county, is growing and the students need a teacher like Parker.

“She’s there to say, ‘This is how this student is going to feel and this is what they need,’” Parker said. “We needed a bright light and she is our bright light.”