Spotsylvania School Board's attorney resigns

Spotslyvania County School Board - Kirk Twigg

Spotsylvania County School Board member Kirk Twigg listens to public comments as fellow board member Rabih Abuismail exits a meeting at Chancellor High School on Nov. 11, 2021.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE-S

Sands Anderson, the Richmond law firm that has been acting as general legal counsel to the Spotsylvania County School Board, has withdrawn its representation, effective immediately. 

Attorney Bradford King communicated the information verbally to the School Board on Monday and in a letter sent to board members Tuesday. 

"The firm would prefer to continue serving as counsel to the School Board/division for special education and student services issues should the Board elect to continue its relationship with Sands Anderson for those purposes," King wrote in the letter. 

The School Board retained King as general legal counsel in January, after criminal defense attorney John Spencer ended his weeklong legal representation. 

The board appointed Spencer as its attorney at its first meeting in January, during which Kirk Twigg was elected chair and former superintendent Scott Baker was fired without cause. 

Prior to Spencer, the School Board was represented by attorney Jennifer Parrish with the Fredericksburg firm Parrish Snead Franklin Simpson, who ended her relationship with the board effective Dec. 31, 2021. 

