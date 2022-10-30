 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

STATE-RECORD SQUASH GOES ON DISPLAY

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

After squashing the competition at the State Fair of Virginia, Paul Jarosh of Culpeper County turned his prize entries into a Halloween display. The center attraction is the 103-pound butternut squash made to look like Mr. Peanut. It’s surrounded by other carved and decorated fall gourds and goodies. That includes a 174.5-pound bushel gourd, which won first at the State Fair, and a 230-pound pumpkin, a sixth-place finisher that appears to be devouring a smaller pumpkin.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two Virginia police officers shot

Two Virginia police officers shot

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police.

NC woman shocked to find her new home on Airbnb, listed by evicted tenant

NC woman shocked to find her new home on Airbnb, listed by evicted tenant

Natalie Siburt purchased her first home in Charlotte last month and, until recently, she’d been settling in nicely. But last Tuesday evening, she spotted a man dropping off luggage at her door. When Siburt approached him, he asked about checking in to the Airbnb located inside her condo, as described in a TikTok video. Siburt, a Greenville, South Carolina native, says she was perplexed by the ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

10 years after Sandy, NYC preps for future storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert