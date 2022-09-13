Tense and chaotic Spotsylvania School Board meeting ends with little action taken

Monday’s meeting of the Spotsylvania County School Board ended after five hours over the objections of three members, and without the board taking up any new or unfinished business.

The meeting’s live feed ended about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, as board member Nicole Cole was still speaking.

Cole, along with board member Dawn Shelley, was pressing for board Chair Kirk Twigg to schedule a work session and special meeting to address needed capital improvement projects.

In response, Twigg told Shelley, “You give me a superintendent, I give you a meeting.”

Salem District representative Lorita Daniels was attempting to address concerns raised to her by parents of special education students when Twigg called for a vote to adjourn the meeting.

Daniels and Cole had not voted when Twigg declared the meeting over.

The board listened to several hours of public comments. Earlier in the meeting, Twigg stated that he would be enacting a School Board policy that permits the chair to limit the number of speakers on any given topic to five.

Twigg asked that the microphone be cut off on several people who started to express concerns about the board’s appointment of Mark Taylor as superintendent, stating that the limit on speakers who could address that topic had been reached.

He asked Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office deputies to remove two people from the meeting when they started to address Taylor’s appointment, and threatened others with removal.

On July, Twigg sent a letter to former Culpeper councilman Jon Russell, then a special counsel at the Virginia Department of Education, informing him that Mark Taylor was “the final candidate for the superintendent position.”

The letter, which The Free Lance–Star obtained through a Virginia Freedom of Information Act request, is dated the day after the School Board met in a closed session to discuss “the two finalists for the superintendent position.” The board took no public vote at that July meeting to recommend Taylor, who formerly was the Spotsylvania County administrator and is a longtime friend of Twigg, for the position.

On Monday, the board went into recess when the mood on the dais and in the audience grew hostile. After the break, board member Rabih Abuismail asked Twigg to waive the five-person limit per subject.

Among the concerns raised by the public during comments was acting superintendent Kelly Guempel’s contract. According to William Scheff, following the June 21 meeting at which the board approved Guempel’s appointment, Twigg asked Guempel—who had been principal of Spotsylvania High School—to stay behind to sign some documents.

“This was captured on the broadcast before you adjourned,” Scheff said. “After the meeting, you approached the acting superintendent with copy of the contract. One of the items was a $4,500 monthly stipend, on top of his principal’s salary, for him to assume the role of interim.”

Scheff said that Guempel asked for a higher monthly stipend and that Twigg crossed out the $4,500 amount and changed it to $8,500.

“[Twigg] took it upon himself to nearly double the salary of the acting superintendent in secret,” Scheff said. “This is malfeasance, plain and simple.”

Shelley corroborated Scheff’s account and stated that Guempel told her about the incident himself.

“He’s not going to lie to me about that,” Shelley said. “Mr. Twigg forged a contract and if people up here are defending him, then they’re just as guilty as he is.”

Shelley said she gave information about the acting superintendent’s contract to Virginia State Police and that everything has now been turned over to the state Attorney General’s office.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, confirmed that the complaint—as well as one alleging that Twigg misappropriated public funds by paying for board members April Gillespie and Lisa Phelps to attend a conference with ties to a conservative political action committee in March—has been received by the office.

“I cannot comment further as it is an ongoing investigation,” LaCivita said in an email Tuesday.

The board did approve three action items Monday: revisions to the division’s policy regarding restraint and seclusion that prohibit mechanical and prone restraint; a new policy that requires student-athletes and their parents be given information about symptoms that may lead to sudden cardiac arrest; and a budget amendment that would use $2.3 million in bonus funding from the state and $1.8 million from school division pandemic relief funds to provide a $1,000 bonus to all full-time, standards-of-quality funded instructional and support positions.

Part-time and hourly SOQ-funded positions will receive $500 bonuses. The bonuses will be paid in October to all eligible staff who receive a paycheck on Sept. 30.

The board will meet again Thursday and Friday in special meetings with closed sessions to discuss the superintendent search, according to its posted agendas.