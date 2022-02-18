Two dogs still recovering in Stafford animal-cruelty case

Two malnourished dogs at the center of an ongoing animal cruelty case continue to recover, with veterinarians keeping a watchful eye on their progress, said Megan Hubbard, president of the Friends of the Stafford County Animal Shelter.

“They’re at the shelter, they’re being very well cared for, they’re receiving exactly what they need,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said although the dogs still have serious medical issues, they are improving, gaining weight and their energy levels have increased.

Both dogs “are responding well to treatment,” Hubbard said. “Although they are still at high risk for significant issues, they are doing as well as could be expected at this time.”

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said an investigation in the case began Jan. 25 when Deputy O.J. Hepperle, who is assigned to the Animal Control Division, arrived at a townhouse in England Run for a welfare check on a dog. There, Hepperle found an extremely thin 6-year-old mixed breed dog named Gracie, and in the backyard of the same home found Dean, a 2-year-old pit bull who was barely able to stand.

Hepperle transported both dogs to White Oak Animal Hospital, where veterinarians discovered Dean’s organs were shutting down and chances of his survival appeared to be slim. Hepperle immediately took Dean under her personal care, while Gracie was transported to Stafford’s animal shelter.

“Gracie is doing wonderful, and is being spoiled at the shelter, while Dean enjoys spending the day at the shelter with all of his new shelter staff friends, and loves going home with Deputy Hepperle in the evenings for extra care,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard said community donations for both dogs through their groups’ website have been generous and are helping cover the medical bills for the animals, but said it’s still uncertain what future medical needs may arise. She said any donation to the shelter through the Friends’ website will help other animals in similar situations.

“While Dean and Gracie’s story touched a lot of people, we’ll have another animal that comes through that needs just as much veterinary care,” Hubbard said. “We’re going to apply [donations] to another pet that’s in just as bad a situation.”

To make a donation, visit foscas.org.

The owners of the two dogs, Ryan and Crystal Wood, have each been charged with one count of felony animal cruelty as well as one misdemeanor count. Since their arrest earlier this month, both have been released from jail on unsecured bonds.

