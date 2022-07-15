 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Fredericksburg-area residents appointed to Virginia Public School Authority board

Two Fredericksburg-area residents have been chosen for administration posts in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration, according to a recent news release.

Maria J Perrotte of King George County, retired chief financial officer for Stafford County, and John R. Riley Jr. of Stafford, president of Riley Consulting, have been named to the board of commissioners on the Virginia Public School Authority.

“I am pleased to appoint our newest board members to serve in their respective administration roles,” Youngkin said in the release. “I am confident in each member’s ability to establish a best-in-class legacy for our administration while leading with diligence and skill. The expertise, innovation, and dedication to civil service demonstrated by each appointee will be an invaluable asset to the betterment of our commonwealth. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

