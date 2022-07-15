Two Fredericksburg-area residents appointed to Virginia Public School Authority board

Maria J Perrotte of King George County, retired chief financial officer for Stafford County, and John R. Riley Jr. of Stafford, president of Riley Consulting, have been named to the board of commissioners on the Virginia Public School Authority.

“I am pleased to appoint our newest board members to serve in their respective administration roles,” Youngkin said in the release. “I am confident in each member’s ability to establish a best-in-class legacy for our administration while leading with diligence and skill. The expertise, innovation, and dedication to civil service demonstrated by each appointee will be an invaluable asset to the betterment of our commonwealth. I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”