Udvar-Hazy museum to host outdoor fly-in for families in Chantilly

The folks at the Udvar–Hazy Center of the National Air and Space Museum in Chantilly invite families to join them in a rare one-day outdoor aviation display, “Innovations in Flight,” on Saturday, Aug. 21. The event features up to 50 planes that represent strides in flight throughout the last century, which have been flown to the location for a day of exciting show-and-tell.
Throughout the day, visitors will get an up-close view of the aircraft and talk with the pilots and owners who will be on site to point out their plane’s special features and answer any questions guests may have. Since its launch in 2005, the annual fly-in plane display has attracted up to 15,000 visitors over the course of the day.
This year, guests can engage with “Dusty,” whose namesake children may be familiar with. He’s the star character of the Disney film “Planes.” Another favorite among kids is the SOCATA Rallye, which has been described as the “ultimate Walter Mitty machine.”
Aircraft featured at the site will also include a 1981 Sierra C24R, a comfortable family plane that was designed to serve as a commercial training aircraft; a Beechcraft M35 that has won multiple awards in the course of the past six years; and a 1972 Cessna 150L dubbed “Woodstock” after the Peanuts cartoon character, which is a world and national record-holder for speed. In addition, one of nine working Cessna Turbine Eagle planes in the world will be there. The oldest aircraft of the fly-in will be a 1946 Cessna 120.
A number of interactive, engaging activities have also been developed to complement the display of planes and to provide guests with a more detailed understanding and appreciation for different elements of flight. All the aircraft exhibited will fly in on one of the four runways of Dulles airport, each identified by their compass headings. Guests will learn how the runways used are determined by the wind’s direction and will be able to interact with the pilots to learn about which one they were directed to land on and their communications with the Dulles air traffic control tower.
Another activity is the Bessie Coleman check ride, which involves questions that visitors can discuss with the pilots, such as the radio frequency they used when flying into the airport.
One component of the check-ride activity is a pre-flight walk, in which the pilots will guide visitors in a tour around their aircraft, pointing out the elements that should be checked before a plane takes off.
This year’s check ride activity will focus on aviation trailblazer Bessie Coleman, who became the first African American woman pilot, in spite of the obstacles that confronted her. This year marks the 100th anniversary of her earning her license.
In addition, visitors can engage in a plane-spotting activity by using two apps they can download on their phone, which enable them to engage with the action at Dulles Airport in real-time. The Flightradar24 app will allow them to see what type of plane is coming in or taking off, as well as its origin or destination. Another app will allow visitors to listen in on the information that the pilots are receiving from air-traffic control, as it is happening.
“We hope that this exciting one-day event and the opportunity to talk with pilots and aircraft owners will inspire young people to learn more about aviation and show them that a career in flight or the experience of piloting a plane could be possible for them,” said Assistant Director of Education, Barb Gruber, who coordinated the outdoor aviation display.
In addition to exploring the outdoor display, families can also tour the Udvar-Hazy Center, which displays hundreds of aviation and space artifacts, including a Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird, a Concorde, a Blue Angel F-18, and the space shuttle Discovery.
Collette Caprara contributes to The Free Lance-Star.