Udvar-Hazy museum to host outdoor fly-in for families in Chantilly

A number of interactive, engaging activities have also been developed to complement the display of planes and to provide guests with a more detailed understanding and appreciation for different elements of flight. All the aircraft exhibited will fly in on one of the four runways of Dulles airport, each identified by their compass headings. Guests will learn how the runways used are determined by the wind’s direction and will be able to interact with the pilots to learn about which one they were directed to land on and their communications with the Dulles air traffic control tower.

Another activity is the Bessie Coleman check ride, which involves questions that visitors can discuss with the pilots, such as the radio frequency they used when flying into the airport.

One component of the check-ride activity is a pre-flight walk, in which the pilots will guide visitors in a tour around their aircraft, pointing out the elements that should be checked before a plane takes off.

This year’s check ride activity will focus on aviation trailblazer Bessie Coleman, who became the first African American woman pilot, in spite of the obstacles that confronted her. This year marks the 100th anniversary of her earning her license.