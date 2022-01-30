UMW students work with Indian tribes to create heritage trail in King George

Charles Bullock doesn’t recall learning anything about the history of his people—the Patawomeck tribe of Virginia—while growing up in Stafford County, despite the tribe existing in the area for thousands of years.

“You never hear about more than contact [the first interactions between Europeans and indigenous peoples in the Americas],” said Bullock, who is now chief of the Patawomeck tribe. “We never learned the nuts and bolts of our true story.

“The Patawomeck really helped the colonists survive,” Bullock continued. “If it wasn’t for our people, we probably wouldn’t have had a country. Things like this, these important nuggets of our history, they have to be told.”

The Patawomeck story—and that of the Rappahannock tribe, which has called the area along the river home for thousands of years—will be told more thoroughly by a Native American heritage trail that is coming to King George County.

Development of the trail and its signage was a joint project between the tribes, King George’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism and historic preservation students at the University of Mary Washington.

Nicholas Minor, director of economic development and tourism, said he came up with the idea for the trail while working on a strategic plan for King George County tourism.

“I just sort of connected the dots,” Minor said. “It’s using the same model as the Civil War Trails program, but applying a different heritage.”

Historically, the Rappahannock and Patawomeck tribes lived along the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers all the way down the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, including what is now King George County.

Today, the Patawomeck have a tribal center in Stafford and the Rappahannock have one in King and Queen County.

Minor grew up in Spotsylvania County and said he never learned about the local Native American tribes.

“Being from here, you see all these names—the Ni River, the Mattaponi—and you know they are associated with some sort of Native American stories, but nobody has told them,” Minor said.

Minor knew he didn’t have the staff or the expertise to conduct research for a Native American Heritage Trail—and he also didn’t want to move forward “without the blessing of the tribes” whose stories the trail would tell.

So he reached out to UMW assistant professor of historic preservation Lauren McMillan, who had worked with the local tribes in the past and was preparing to teach a course titled “Preservation in the Community.”

Juniors and seniors enrolled in the course this past fall semester conducted historical archival research, read archaeological reports, consulted oral histories and talked with tribe members to determine what stories the tribes wanted to tell about their lives in the area.

“The tribal leaders were involved from day one,” McMillan said. “A big thing was that they didn’t want to get stuck in the past. These are contemporary, vibrant communities that still exist today. Yes, they wanted to talk about 1,000 years ago and yes, they wanted to talk about 400 years ago, but they also wanted to talk about how the community still exists today.”

Students in the class worked in teams of two to research and write the text for one trail sign.

UMW senior Libby Wruck and her partner researched Native American trade systems within King George. She said the focus was on bringing the tribes’ history into modernity.

“We tried to emphasize in our trail signs that these people are still here and their history is still impacting the area,” Wruck said.

Her classmate, Luka Molloy, worked on a sign that will be placed in Caledon Forest about how the tribes used forest resources in everyday life.

“Working with the tribes and making sure they liked [our work] and seeing that they did like it was really phenomenal,” Molloy said.

Molloy and Wruck are now interning with Minor to bring the trail project to fruition—having the actual signs made and placing them in the landscape.

There will be seven signs on the trail, which will circumnavigate the county by following the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers. Minor said he hopes the signs will be installed this summer, pending cooperation from private landowners and local and state government.

McMillan said that the King George trail will be “if not the first, then one of the first Native American heritage trails in Virginia.”

“And one of the few for which there is clear communication with the tribes,” she said.

Minnie Lightner, administrative assistant for the Patawomeck tribe, said the trail is coming at the right time, as the tribe prepars to open a museum and replica Patawomeck village on its property in Stafford this summer.

“This program with the signs really fits in well with what we’re trying to do,” Lightner said. “It’s just one more thing that goes further into our story.”

Bullock said he looks forward to sharing the tribe’s stories with more visitors.

“Any time we can get the Virginian Indian narrative out, I’m all for it,” he said. “I’m very excited. The students put a lot of time and effort into this project and they did a really great job.”

Anne Richardson, chief of the Rappahannock tribe, said the tribe was proud to collaborate on the project.

"I believe the Native American history of King George County is important for public education and to showcase the histories of the collaborating tribes," she said. "We look forward to working with King George County and partners to support the tourism plans for the county. It demonstrates equity in how municipalities can enhance their tourism by displaying a more complete story of everyone's shared story."