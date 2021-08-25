UPDATED: Quantico Marine base, Fort Pickett in Virginia OK'd to house Afghan immigrants

RICHMOND—Gov. Ralph Northam's administration was told Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Defense has authorized using Marine Corps Base Quantico, as well as Fort Pickett—a National Guard installation in Central Virginia—to house Afghan refugees.

Fort Lee, an Army training installation in southeastern Virginia, was already housing immigrants who recently fled Afghanistan.

Over the coming weeks, capacity at Quantico and Fort Pickett in Nottoway County “will build” to support about 5,000 and 10,000 people, respectively, according to an email a senior Northam administration official received and shared with The Associated Press.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Armed Services Committee, commented late Wednesday on the Defense Department's authorization of Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Pickett to temporarily house Afghan allies.

“I’m immensely proud Virginia is leading the way in supporting U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, and other at-risk Afghans during this critical time," Kaine said. "We must continue to do all we can to help get Americans and our allies out of harm’s way. I send my sincerest gratitude to our brave servicemembers and our State Department personnel working tirelessly on Afghanistan evacuations.”

