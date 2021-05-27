Va. legislators aim to speed feds’ surplus PCs to veterans, students, seniors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is an exciting piece of legislation that spans a couple of gaps and will be greatly useful to people,” Spanberger said.

The bill would ensure nonprofits and those they help can receive computers with less hassle and cost, which would particularly help students and veterans, she said. It would abide by the intent of the federal surplus-equipment program by requiring vendors to be verified by the government, the Virginian said.

Surplus government computers’ drives are wiped clean to safeguard security, but that means all their operating programs must be re-installed to make them usable.

Once refurbished, government computers—which are often pretty up to date—can be used by veterans for daily tasks, including searching for and apply for jobs as they transition to civilian life, Spanberger said.

“It’s so important for people to be able to be connected to the internet,” she said.

The Central Virginia legislator said she was tipped to the issue by Mark Casper, CEO of Tech For Troops, a nonprofit based in Henrico County.