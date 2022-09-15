Virginia Board of Education approves licensing Mark Taylor as superintendent

The Virginia Board of Education on Thursday approved granting a superintendent’s license to former Spotsylvania County Administrator Mark Taylor, clearing the way for the School Board to officially give him the job of division superintendent and work out a contract.

Board of Education members mainly cited their belief in the role of locally elected school boards to make the best decisions for their local school systems.

“We are not confirming anybody,” said BOE member Andy Rotherham, an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “We’re saying, ‘Do they meet a baseline standard under the law to be on this list [of candidates eligible to obtain a superintendent’s license]?”

The board determined that Taylor qualifies for a superintendent’s license based on Option IV of the Virginia Code’s licensure regulations, which lays out the requirements for obtaining a superintendent’s license without a background in education.

Candidates must have a master’s degree or equivalent, three years of successful senior leadership experience and a recommendation from a Virginia School Board interested in hiring them.

Two BOE members, Anne Holton and Tammy Mann—who were appointed by former Gov. Ralph Northam—voted against granting Taylor a license.

Virginia Administrative Code section 8VAC20-23-750 cites a number of reasons for denying a license, ending with “Other good and just cause in the best interest of the public schools of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Holton cited this reason as supporting her belief that the Board of Education could vote against granting Taylor a license. She referred to posts that appear to have been made to Taylor’s personal Facebook page, and described them as racially and socially insensitive.

“It does not reflect well on the public schools of Virginia—it does not serve the school children of Virginia—to have somebody who posts not one, not two, but numerous racially bigoted and offensive memes,” Holton said. “Among other things, if these posts are accurate and true, they just reflect a significant lack of judgement about communications and what a public official’s role in the world would be.”

Several of the board members who voted to grant Taylor the license agreed that the posts would have disqualified him from a leadership decision if they had been doing the hiring.

“On a local board, I would consider these a disqualification,” said member Alan Siebert, a Youngkin appointee.

Rotherham said that, “assuming that those posts are legitimate, if I were on a local board, I would not vote to hire, either.

“But that’s not our role,” he continued. “We’re not on a local board. That’s for the people of Spotsylvania, speaking through a local school board. They have to make these decisions. That’s fundamentally the civics lesson of this entire episode.”

Taylor suggested during an interview Wednesday with ABC7 that the social media posts were the result of his profile being hacked. Those posts were discussed by many of the two dozen Spotsylvania parents and teachers—including School Board members Nicole Cole and Lorita Daniels, speaking as parents of schoolchildren—who addressed the BOE during public comments, asking them not to grant the license.

They asked board members to consider Taylor’s lack of public school teaching or administration experience, his personal friendship with School Board Chair Kirk Twigg and the fact that his application for licensure last month was sent to the Virginia Department of Education without the School Board having held a public vote to recommend him.

Parent Rich Lieberman argued that Taylor does not meet the qualifications for school division superintendents as enumerated in Virginia Administrative Code section 8VAC20-390-10, which states, “The applicant shall have had at least five years of satisfactory and full-time experience in administration or supervision, or both, in public schools.”

About a dozen community members—including School Board members April Gillespie, Lisa Phelps and Rabih Abuismail—attended the meeting to speak in support of Taylor.

They described those who spoke against him as being part of an activist group with ties to a teachers’ union, described Taylor as an ethical leader with extensive experience managing budgets, and asked the BOE to respect the local board’s decision to go with an “out-of-the-box” candidate for superintendent.

“Let Spotsylvania County move on to take care of Spotsylvania County,” Phelps said.The Free Lance–Star has reached out to Taylor to ask about his goals for Spotsylvania County Public Schools should he become superintendent and to ask if he would comment on the social media posts.