Virginia Zoo keeps searching for long-vanished red panda

Could Sunny have wandered into another enclosure and the jaws of one of the zoo’s other residents? Staff examined the droppings of its tigers and the like, searching for telltale traces that someone had eaten the evidence. The carnivores were ruled out as suspects.

“So, I guess,” Vernon said, “that would make Sunny a bit of a legend.”

Her vanishing act drew national and international publicity, though she was not the first red panda to go on the lam. Rusty, who slipped away from the National Zoo in Washington in 2013, was recovered less than a day later in the nearby Adams Morgan neighborhood. A red panda from a Chinese zoo lasted eight months on the outside before being nabbed in 2016.

But this long after Sunny’s vanishing act, Bockheim doesn’t believe she’s making her way in the wilds of Hampton Roads.

“She would have been seen by now,” he said. “She was not afraid of people. She was friendly.”

And if someone crossed paths with Sunny and decided to make her a pet, “I don’t see how you could keep that quiet,” Bockheim said. “Friends. Neighbors. Someone would notice a red panda in a cage in your house. They’d report it.”