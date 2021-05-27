 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginians invited to veterans telephone town hall Thursday night
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Virginians invited to veterans telephone town hall Thursday night

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. House seal

The seal of the U.S. House of Representative.

 J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a public, telephone town hall at 6 tonight, May 27, on issues facing Central Virginia veterans.

7th House District residents are invited to dial in and participate. The event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

Virginia Department of Veterans Services officials will join the local congresswoman to answer questions directly from her constituents about issues that concern veterans and their families.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To join the conversation, dial 833-380-0670.

Spanberger will also update people on her latest priorities in the House of Representatives on behalf of Central Virginia’s veterans, including her recent introduction of a bipartisan bill to provide veteran firefighters with fair compensation, health care and retirement benefits.

“Those who’ve put on the uniform deserve our strongest possible support, and they deserve the full benefits they’ve earned through their selfless service and sacrifice,” Spangberger said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 crisis created many challenges for Central Virginia’s veterans—and for many of their families, the pandemic ushered in a new period marked by tremendous hardship and stress," she said. "During Thursday night’s event, I hope to hear from many of our region’s veterans about their personal experiences and any issues they are having related to the VA, their benefits, their ability to access health care, and more.”

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
State and Regional News

There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.

  • Updated

If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...

Outer Banks vacationers: Don’t leave your guns behind
State and Regional News

Outer Banks vacationers: Don’t leave your guns behind

An Outer Banks cleaning service found a loaded pistol last week in the children’s room of a Kill Devil Hills beach house. The Glock handgun was found in a drawer in a room with bunk beds and toys in a closet, said Rebecca Lancaster, owner of Island Time Property Solutions. The room was used by adults last week, but a family with children moved in this week. “If the cleaners had not seen it, ...

WATCH NOW: Fisherman spots large object floating off NC coast -- and discovers a swimming bear
State and Regional News

WATCH NOW: Fisherman spots large object floating off NC coast -- and discovers a swimming bear

  • Updated

May 24—A large object seen floating Sunday in North Carolina's Bogue Inlet turned out to be a black bear, and it was very much alive. Robert Sawyers of Swansboro says he was out fishing with a friend when they spotted something odd in the choppy water and decided to investigate. "When we first saw it, we thought it was a log or something floating in the water, but the closer we got, we decided ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News