Virginians invited to veterans telephone town hall Thursday night

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a public, telephone town hall at 6 tonight, May 27, on issues facing Central Virginia veterans.

7th House District residents are invited to dial in and participate. The event will also be livestreamed via video on Spanberger’s website and Facebook page.

Virginia Department of Veterans Services officials will join the local congresswoman to answer questions directly from her constituents about issues that concern veterans and their families.

To join the conversation, dial 833-380-0670.

Spanberger will also update people on her latest priorities in the House of Representatives on behalf of Central Virginia’s veterans, including her recent introduction of a bipartisan bill to provide veteran firefighters with fair compensation, health care and retirement benefits.

“Those who’ve put on the uniform deserve our strongest possible support, and they deserve the full benefits they’ve earned through their selfless service and sacrifice,” Spangberger said in a statement.

“The COVID-19 crisis created many challenges for Central Virginia’s veterans—and for many of their families, the pandemic ushered in a new period marked by tremendous hardship and stress," she said. "During Thursday night’s event, I hope to hear from many of our region’s veterans about their personal experiences and any issues they are having related to the VA, their benefits, their ability to access health care, and more.”

