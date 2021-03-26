Virus cases climbing in Fredericksburg district, even as area gets more vaccines (copy)

“Given that more and more people have been getting vaccinated, we would hope to see the number of cases continuing to go down, not up,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. Spikes in the last two days are concerning, “particularly in light of the increases seen in many states across the country right now.”

Health officials said it isn’t clear if the local rise is due to the original virus, the new variants or a combination of the two, but their message remains the same: “We must stay vigilant,” Chamberlin said. She encouraged the continued practice of safety measures that have worked all along, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing.

The only thing that hasn’t risen, at least in comparative terms to previous months, is the area’s death rate. One new death was reported this week, a King George woman, white and in her 70s.

She did not live in a long-term care facility, as for the first time in months, there currently are no outbreaks in progress in local nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, according to the state health department.

