Virus cases climbing in Fredericksburg district, even as area gets more vaccines (copy)

What’s happening in other states across the country—where rising COVID-19 cases have national health officials worried another surge is on the way—seems to be taking place in the Fredericksburg area, too.
Cases and hospitalizations are starting to creep up again in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Health officials look at daily averages for a seven-day period, and March began with an average of 76 new local cases each day. Daily numbers seesawed a bit, but over the course of a week, the seven-day averages continued to come down. The weekly average was 57 new cases per day on March 5, then 49 per day on March 12 and down to 34 per day on March 19.
Then, the last full week of the month arrived and the case average went in the other direction. As of Friday, an average of 61 people in the local health district had tested positive for the virus every day for the last week.
Even more troubling are the numbers of hospitalizations. On Thursday, there were 24 patients in the area’s three hospitals being treated for COVID-19 symptoms. On Friday, that number went up to 35 people, said Mary Chamberlin, public relations specialist with the local health district. More recent numbers regarding hospitalizations are not reflected on The Free Lance–Star’s chart of weekly cases because they haven’t been entered into the state system yet.
“Given that more and more people have been getting vaccinated, we would hope to see the number of cases continuing to go down, not up,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. Spikes in the last two days are concerning, “particularly in light of the increases seen in many states across the country right now.”
Health officials said it isn’t clear if the local rise is due to the original virus, the new variants or a combination of the two, but their message remains the same: “We must stay vigilant,” Chamberlin said. She encouraged the continued practice of safety measures that have worked all along, including wearing masks, social distancing and frequent handwashing.
The only thing that hasn’t risen, at least in comparative terms to previous months, is the area’s death rate. One new death was reported this week, a King George woman, white and in her 70s.
She did not live in a long-term care facility, as for the first time in months, there currently are no outbreaks in progress in local nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, according to the state health department.
The climbing cases come as Virginia—and the local health district—are on the verge of their biggest weekly allotment of vaccine doses since the COVID-19 inoculations began in December. Almost 15,000 doses are expected locally next week, for use in RAHD clinics, pharmacies, doctors’ offices and at Mary Washington Healthcare.
That’s almost twice as much as this week’s allotment, and “more vaccine coming into the community is wonderful,” Balmes–John said. Local pharmacies are getting more doses, and she encouraged residents to check VaccineFinder.org for availability.
Virginia is receiving more than 673,000 doses of Moderna, Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator. The state will continue to focus on all groups in Tier 1, which includes the elderly, those with qualifying conditions and essential workers, so Virginia can open eligibility to anyone who wants a vaccine by the last week of April.
That projection is ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal to offer the vaccine to the general public by May 1.
More than 2.2 million Virginians have received at least one dose of vaccine, and another 1.4 million are pre-registered through the state system, Avula said. With those kinds of numbers, he believes Virginia easily will be able to vaccinate up to 65 percent of residents age 16 and older. (There’s no vaccine available for those under 16.)
Getting another 10 percent of adults inoculated so the state can reach the 75 percent goal needed for what’s known as herd immunity will be more difficult, Avula said. Health officials statewide already are seeing that the “demand is really different in different parts of the state.”
People in populous areas such as Northern Virginia and the greater Richmond area have shown more interest in being vaccinated while residents of rural communities are more hesitant, Avula said.
Some of the opinions fall across party lines.
“National data suggests residents in rural communities are more conservative, and Republicans have lower rates of uptake,” he said during Friday’s press briefing. Convincing another 10 percent of residents to get vaccinated “is going to be a lot of work,” and outreach campaigns, probably in June and July, will aim at that audience, Avula said.
Anyone interested in getting vaccinated, whether they’re currently eligible or not, can register at vaccinate.virginia.gov or through the state’s call center, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, at 877/829-4682.
