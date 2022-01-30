War-torn families share CARE packages and 'undying gratitude'

Two things about the life and death of Pfc. Glenn Campbell have amazed his nephew, David Sims of Austin, Texas.

That a letter Campbell wrote in 1945 would seemingly “fall out of the sky” and land in Sims’ lap 77 years later has been almost as incredible as three generations of the same family caring for his uncle’s grave since 1946.

Growing up, Sims said his mother and grandmother didn’t talk much about the loss of Campbell, probably because it was too painful for them. Sims tried to find out more as he got older, but never knew until this century that his uncle’s grave had been “adopted” by a family in the Netherlands.

In the early 2000s, his mother, Dortha, got a call out of the blue. A man in the Netherlands was seeking information about relatives of a soldier buried in the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten.

Thinking it was a scam, she passed the info along to Sims, who decided to reach out to Robin Huijnen. Sims learned the Dutchman is the third generation of his family to voluntarily put flowers and flags on Campbells’ grave since the year after the war ended.

Sims asked his mother about it and was even more shocked when she pulled out a box of letters written in the late 40s between the Campbells and Huijnens.

Marie Huijnen, Robin’s grandmother, formally adopted the grave. A letter from the Civilian Committee Margraten to the Campbell family in July 1946 explained the arrangement.

“There are absolutely no expenses,” it stated about the grave, which would be maintained by the cemetery but regularly decorated by the volunteers. “We want to show you our undying gratitude.”

Marie Huijnen exchanged letters with Glenn Campbell’s mother, who was so grateful her son wasn’t being forgotten that she sent the Huijnens various items they couldn’t find overseas.

Sims thought the care packages sent in those days were just random items, but there was an effort called the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe, or CARE, that arranged the packages. Americans were encouraged to spend $10—which equates to about $143 today—and select from a variety of CARE packages.

The standard box included 7 pounds of flour, 3 pounds of meat, 2 pounds of shortening, sugar, whole milk powder, chocolate, fruit, egg powder and soap. There were others filled with sewing materials, nursery items or baby food.

“At that time in Europe, it was just terrible,” Sims said. “You couldn’t get anything. In some ways, those years after the war were as hard as during the war.”

Sims’ mother and grandmother wrote to the Huijnens for a while, then the correspondence—like the letter between Campbell and Viola Grosso—seemed to fall off the map. For about 50 years, there was no contact until Robin Huijnen talked to David Sims.

But even in the decades when the families didn’t communicate, a Huijnen dutifully visited Campbell’s gravesite on holidays. The dedication amazed Sims, who later visited the Netherlands with his mother before her death in 2014 and met the caretakers of his uncle’s grave.

“It’s just hard to describe, the appreciation from the Dutch people and the French as well, everyone who was in occupied territory. It is incredible,” Sims said. “We can’t even begin to know what it was like for them during the occupation.”

Justin LeHew, a retired Marine who operates History Flight, a nonprofit that locates remains of servicemembers overseas and brings them home, has noted the same kind of dedication and gratitude in online genealogy sites.

“Most of these people have open arms and they love the American soldier or Marine or whoever for what they did for them in the 1940s,” he said.