Women saved the Washington family's Kenmore from destruction 100 years ago

There have been a number of times over the years when Fredericksburg’s connections to George Washington have put it in the national spotlight.

There was the prolonged effort to build a monument to Mary, his mother, that finally culminated with its dedication in May 1894, attended by President Grover Cleveland.

There was the battle to save Ferry Farm, his boyhood home in Stafford County, from becoming a Walmart shopping center in 1996.

And there was also the effort that began in 1922 to save Kenmore, home of George’s sister Betty, from being torn down and replaced with modern housing. (Betty Washington Lewis, wife of Colonial shipping magnate and Revolutionary War arms manufacturer Fielding Lewis, is buried in Culpeper County on private property. At age 17, her brother, George, began his career in 1749 as the surveyor appointed to the newly formed county.)

In July 1922, Fredericksburg found itself at the climax of a fundraising campaign to save the old colonial home from destruction. The vice president and his wife, among other dignitaries, came to town for a kickoff celebration. But this was only phase one of the campaign, which would take three more years.

The story began in early 1922, when prominent builder E.G. Heflin, better known as “Peck,” announced that he planned to build six new houses on the Kenmore property, which he owned. The women of Fredericksburg were dismayed and began discussing how to save it.

In March, Dr. Kate Waller Barrett came to Fredericksburg and spoke “in her usual charming, forceful, and inimitable style,” according to the Star, urging local women to organize a chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. It was named the Washington–Lewis chapter, and members, led by Emily White Fleming, immediately began working out a deal with Heflin, who turned out to be no Scrooge (he ended up donating to the campaign). The purchase price was set at $30,000, with a first installment of $10,000 due on Sept. 1.

The women launched a publicity campaign which, according to The George Washington Foundation, was based primarily on personal, handwritten appeals for funds that were sent all over the country. On May 11, two women met with first lady Florence Harding in the Red Room of the White House. Mrs. Harding was so impressed that the 10-minute meeting was extended to 30 minutes and included a tour of the White House.

Later in May, the Kenmore Association was incorporated by the state to receive funds for the purchase and maintenance of Kenmore. The paper began printing letters in support of the effort, which were coming in from all over the country. Letters came from Edith Roosevelt, wife of Theodore, and Alva Belmont, president of the National Woman’s Party. Belmont claimed to be related to Fielding Lewis, and in addition to her lifetime membership fee, she included an offer to speak to the women of Fredericksburg about the unjust laws still existing in Virginia against women.

The public fundraising campaign was kicked off with a bang on July 6. A host of dignitaries, including congressmen and Vice President Calvin Coolidge and his wife, Grace, arrived on the afternoon train. They were driven to Kenmore for a tour, then managed to squeeze in a visit with Gary and Corinne Melchers at Belmont before attending a lawn supper at the home of J.W. Masters, who lived at the Charles Dick house on Princess Anne Street.

Then about a thousand people gathered to hear “Silent Cal” and others speak at City Park at 8 p.m., preceded by a short concert from the Fredericksburg Band.

Coolidge’s famed silence must have extended only to social situations, because he had plenty to say in Fredericksburg that night. His speech was printed in full the next day and filled four columns. Coolidge spoke on the need to preserve not only the monuments of the past but also the spirit that motivated the people that they honor.

“The most fundamental precept of them all, the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, has not yet been brought into universal application,” he said. “It is not our institutions that have failed, it is our execution of them that has failed.”

The next day, women from the Kenmore Association spent the entire day canvassing door-to-door in a fundraising blitz. Some were assigned to hit up all the doctors and lawyers, others the factories, others John Q. Citizen. The paper began printing the names of all the donors and the amounts contributed.

A few more interesting fundraising endeavors occurred, such as “Marmion Week” in King George, when Lewis descendants opened up the family’s 1756 home, called Marmion, to curious members of the public. The home was minus its star attraction though, because six years earlier, the black walnut paneling from the seven-sided parlor was removed and reassembled at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, where it remains today.

Thanks to these coordinated efforts, the association was able to make an initial payment of $11,000 by the Sept. 1 deadline, which was fortunate because the ladies had promised to return all funds except for the dollar subscriptions if the goal was not met.

The ladies didn’t let up for a minute, though. A block party with open-air dancing was scheduled for the next weekend. Tango, anyone?