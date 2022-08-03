Woodbridge teen convicted for role in armed robbery spree

A Woodbridge teenager who was part of a theft ring that included two armed robberies in Stafford County was convicted of multiple charges Monday.

Isaiah Alexander Cuff, 19, pleaded guilty in Stafford Circuit Court to two counts of armed robbery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy. He will be sentenced Oct. 24.

The charges stem from August 2020 robberies at two 7-Eleven stores along Richmond Highway (U.S. 1) in Stafford, one in the Aquia area and one farther north. In both cases, prosecutor Ryan Frank said, masked robbers entered the store, displayed a gun and left with money and tobacco products.

Court records state that Cuff and two other teens were recruited by an adult to commit the Stafford robberies and seven others in Fairfax and Prince William counties over a two-week period. Cuff, who was 17 at the time, was treated as a juvenile in Prince William, while the charges in Fairfax were not prosecuted. The other teen, who is younger than Cuff, had his cases resolved in juvenile court. Juvenile records are not open to the public.

Charges against the adult suspected of heading the ring were dropped after the teens refused to testify against him. But Frank said the investigation is ongoing and the charges could be reinstated at some point.

Court records said cellphone records and forensic evidence helped police identify the suspects. A clerk in Fairfax was pistol-whipped when he tried to stop a robbery.

A judge will have a variety of options at Cuff’s sentencing. He could receive a juvenile disposition despite his conviction as an adult, or he could receive a regular adult sentence.