State approves funding for new Germanna health sciences campus in Locust Grove

Virginia legislators are backing Germanna Community College’s plan to open a new nursing and health sciences training building and clinic in Locust Grove in 2023.

The General Assembly approved funding for the nearly 69,000-square-foot Dr. Frank and Nancy Turnage Health Sciences Building and Robert C. O’Neill Clinic as part of the fiscal year 2022 state budget process. The cost is estimated to be between $31 million and $41 million.

Frank Turnage, who died in 2019, was a beloved president of Germanna for 20 years and helped establish the nursing education program, President Janet Gullickson said. Robert O’Neill was a longtime supporter of Germanna and his widow, Mary Jane O’Neill, made a $1.5 million donation to the new health sciences campus last year.

Planning for the new Locust Grove campus began under former Germanna President David Sam, who retired in 2017, Gullickson said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gullickson thanked Sam for his leadership, as well as local governments and individual donors such as O’Neill and Joe Daniel—who helped build Germanna’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper—for their financial support of the new campus.