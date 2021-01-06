State, area officials respond to chaos in Washington

Several elected officials in Virginia took to Twitter or released statements Wednesday in response to violence and protests unfolding in Washington, D.C.
Here are some of their reactions:
“This is absolutely unacceptable. This is not how we conduct the Nation’s business. Please allow us to get the work of the people completed.”
—U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R–1st District, via Twitter
“I’ve been getting a lot of outreach. I am safe. I was in the House Chamber as violent, far right protestors tried to break down the doors. Thank you to the Capitol Police for keeping us safe and evacuating staff, reporters, and members of Congress to safety.”
—U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D–7th District, via Twitter
“Watching the protests outside the Capitol, I’m reminded of the oath I swore to support and defend the Constitution. Today I will continue to uphold that oath.”
—U.S. Sen Mark Warner, D-Va., via Twitter
“Not since the Burning of Washington by the British during the War of 1812 has the Capitol been attacked. The violence we saw today was an anti-American, anti-democratic assault on our nation. All must condemn it in the strongest of terms.”
—U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D–Va., via Twitter
“The actions today are a result of anger manifesting into a protest that became an unacceptable and unlawful attack on our democracy, our Capitol Building, and our police officers. When lawlessness is condoned by politicians and leaders, anarchy rules the day. We in Virginia have seen firsthand the results of protests rising to violence, and rioters burning, pillaging, and destroying businesses and property with no arrests being made. We cannot allow this lawlessness to continue, and those who choose to allow lawlessness to continue should and will be held accountable.”
—State Sen Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, in a statement
“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the violent rioting and destruction happening in Washington D.C. These events are in no way justified or excusable.
The peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our republic, key to the ongoing and sustainable success of a representative government. The reality is that Joe Biden is set to become the next President of the United States under our Constitution. The lawless actions taken today are an affront to that process and, therefore, an affront to the republic.
—Del. Speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican candidate for governor, in a statement