State, area officials respond to chaos in Washington

“The actions today are a result of anger manifesting into a protest that became an unacceptable and unlawful attack on our democracy, our Capitol Building, and our police officers. When lawlessness is condoned by politicians and leaders, anarchy rules the day. We in Virginia have seen firsthand the results of protests rising to violence, and rioters burning, pillaging, and destroying businesses and property with no arrests being made. We cannot allow this lawlessness to continue, and those who choose to allow lawlessness to continue should and will be held accountable.”