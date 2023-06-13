It was a beautiful day for the Virginia State Chili Championship this past weekend at Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg.

“The weather was perfect, the chili competition made for some good tastings, the food, wine, beer and spirits at Old House were great as always, everyone had a wonderful time and we raised a lot of money for the Fisher House Foundation and pancreatic cancer prevention,” said Lou Realmuto, volunteer president, of the local nonprofit, Cruisin For Heroes.

For over 12 years, the Culpeper-based group has been collaborating with various businesses, retailers, clubs and organizations locally and throughout central and northern Virginia to help raise awareness and financial support for the Fisher House Foundation.

The Rockville, Md.-based foundation builds comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital.

Cruisin for Heroes, known for its car shows, also works with other charities and local community service groups supporting the military, veterans and first responders while encouraging interest in preserving the great classic automobile hobby for future generations.

Three representatives from Fisher House including Chief of Staff Mary Considine came out to the chili championship on Sunday to support the effort, Realmuto said.

In addition, the Chili Appreciation Society International group, led by Dick DeiTos, made a generous donation to Fisher House. Finally, the hospitality of Old House co-owner Allyson Kearney along with her general manager, son Ryan Kearney, made for a fantastic day at this beautiful venue, Realmuto said.

The winner and top three Virginia cooks qualified for the CASI Terlingua International Chili Championship in Texas in November. The grand champion, in first place Sunday at Old House, was DeiTos, of Virginia. Coming in second place was Chris Johnson, of Harrisburg, Pa. and in third place, Christopher Watkins of Virginia. See cruisinforheroes.com