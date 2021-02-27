 Skip to main content
State education officials come to Culpeper
Dr. James F. Lane (left), Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, stopped in Culpeper Friday morning and met with Anthony Brads, Culpeper Schools superintendent, and others as part of an effort to visit each school division in the commonwealth.

After closing schools statewide in an Executive Order from Gov. Ralph Northam in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, school divisions were permitted to decide how they would deliver instruction for the 2020-21 school year, while maintaining state health safety protocols.

While many chose an all-virtual platform, Culpeper was among few that found a way to operate in a hybrid fashion, with roughly one-third of the student-body attending Mondays and Tuesdays, another one-third of students attending Thursdays and Fridays, and one-third engaged in virtual learning. With students observing mask mandates and social distancing, the division reports it has kept COVID-19 cases to a minimum.

During the visit from state officials on Friday, “We simply shared what we have been doing since August,” Brads said.

Also, he added, “We shared our exciting news about what is happening with CTEC [Culpeper Technical Education Center].”

The new workforce training education center is being built next to the campus of Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center in Culpeper, and is expected to open in fall of this year.

