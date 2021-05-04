State explores Center for Independent Living for Culpeper area

The State Independent Living Council is trying to establish a Center for Independent Living in lower Planning District 9 that will serve Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The state council selected disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock to plant the seeds of this new center in the four-county area. Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock has given presentations about it to RRCS and Aging Together, according to a release.

However, it does not seem that the information has gotten to people with disabilities or older people who could use the services of a Center for Independent Living, according to a recent release. Are you a person with a disability, family member, caregiver, advocate, interested community member or with a non-profit or an agency? The planning group wants to hear what you think.

Culpeper residents can learn more by taking part in a virtual meeting at 3:30 p.m. on May 19. A person can come and just listen. For the invite, contact ebeane@cildrc.org or 540/360-5023. For information, contact the disAbility Resource Center of the Rappahannock at 540/373-2559.